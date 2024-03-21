$320,000 bill from social media agency for National campaign advertising



Photo: Screenshot / Composite RNZ

The National Party spent almost $320,000 with social media agency Topham Guerin during its campaign to win the election.

Founded by former “Young Nats” Sean Topham and Ben Guerin, the agency is known for its use of memes. He has worked on campaigns for conservative parties in Australia and the United Kingdom and was credited with helping Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison win elections.

Figures recently released by the Electoral Commission, which detail the party's spending, show almost 9 per cent of National's total spending went to the agency.

The majority ($212,000) was spent with the company for “production and support” of ads on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Google Search. An additional $107,000 was reportedly spent on “tactical ads” on the same platforms. A party official confirmed that production costs for videos posted on TikTok were included in this amount.

Co-founder Sean Topham, who previously said “sometimes shitty memes are effective”, told the NZ Herald that TikTok videos had reached 17 million people in the three months leading up to election day.

Much of the simply shot TikTok content featured National Party leader Christopher Luxon and used common TikTok formats.

A “Getting Ready With Me” post – a popular format in TikTok videos – featured Luxon deciding what to wear for a campaign day. He “untucked” with a pink shirt, spent time explaining the importance of having two studs on his silver fern lapel pin so it wouldn't spin, and opted for slip-on shoes at the instead of lace-up shoes. The video, which ended with Luxon doing a spin on camera in his chosen outfit and telling viewers to vote for National, was viewed almost 225,000 times.

In another TikTok post, which has been viewed nearly 200,000 times, he shared his morning skincare routine, including how he applies sunscreen to his “lovely bald dome” to avoid skin cancer.

National also spent more than $1.1 million with Rainmakers, an agency that describes itself as a media expert and is backed by media buying company Attivo. Spend shown includes radio, print and outdoor advertising as well as digital advertising across a range of websites including Facebook, Skykiwi.co.nz, stuff.co.nz, newshub.co.nz, tvnz+, nzherald.co .nz and Google.

The party also spent $310,000 with Big on Writing on television, radio, print and outdoor advertisements.

National was the second biggest spender, spending 78 percent of what was legally allowed during the campaign period.

Spending limits are set each year based on a per party limit of $1,388,000 for parties submitting a party list and a per candidate limit of $32,600. On top of this, parties are given a broadcasting allowance to spend. This amount differs between parties and is set by the Electoral Commission based on the votes received in the previous election.

Labor received $1.2 million and National received $1 million. Labor has spent almost its entire allocation, with just 34 cents remaining, while National has left $12,643 unspent.

Overall, Labor spent the most of any party, a reported $4.8 million, or 96% of what it was authorized to spend. ACT was the third biggest spender with a total of $3.1 million and the Greens and NZ First spent almost the same amount, around $1.7 million each.

Third-party supporters

NZ First was the only elected party whose advertisements were delivered by a third party. Non-political parties supporting parties or candidates must receive written permission from a party before running advertisements supporting them and the money spent counts towards the party's spending limit.

The SB Group, which lists former journalist and lobbyist Glenn Inwood as its authorized representative in details submitted to the Electoral Commission, spent $53,000 on ads promoting NZ First or Shane Jones.

Inwood has attended anti-vaccine “freedom movement” events and is behind the right-wing group Resistance Kiwi. The group ran advertisements in New Zealand Herald and created videos featuring Sir Graham Lowe and Lorraine Moller.

It was joined by the Natural Health Alliance, which spent $48,300 on full-page ads in the Herald. Inwood's LinkedIn profile shows he is now a board member of the Natural Health Alliance.

The SB Group and the Natural Health Alliance campaigned for NZ First as a way to repeal the Therapeutic Goods Act, which some feared would limit their access to natural health products. Winston Peters had taken credit for being instrumental in stopping similar legislation in the past.

The coalition agreement between National and NZ First includes a condition to repeal the Therapeutic Goods Act as well as conditions to end remaining vaccination mandates and launch an independent inquiry into how the Covid pandemic was handled .

Some parties have not yet submitted their expenditure declarations to the Electoral Commission. These include the Aotearoa Legalize Cannabis Party, Leighton Baker Party, New Nation Party and NewZeal. The commission says it is following up with these parties.