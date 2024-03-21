Sadhguru overwhelmed by PM Modi's wish for recovery after brain surgery | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery on March 17, and wished him a speedy recovery and good health, the Prime Minister said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reacting to this, the 66-year-old spiritual leader said he was overwhelmed by the Prime Minister's concern. PM Modi wished Sadhguru a 'speedy and speedy recovery' after his emergency brain surgery Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not worry you. You have a Nation to lead. Overwhelmed by your worry, on the road to healing. Dhanyavad (Thank you), Sadhguru, who is currently in the hospital, wrote on X. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation underwent brain surgery at Delhi's Apollo Hospital after life-threatening swelling and bleeding on his brain. In a video released by Isha Foundation, Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital, who examined Sadhguru, said the spiritual leader had been suffering from severe headaches for the past four weeks. According to a statement from the doctor, Sadhguru's MRI scan on March 15 showed signs of chronic bleeding lasting three to four weeks as well as further bleeding occurring within 24 to 48 hours. Despite the severity of the pain, Sadhguru continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri ceremony on March 8. He ignored all the pain and continued all the meetings. Even after the MRI, he continued to fulfill his commitments,” Dr. Suri said in the video. He added: However, on March 17, Sadhguru developed a drop in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. Even then he would never complain of pain, but that morning he told me that now is the time to do what you want. This is the first time he has agreed that we can proceed with the operation. When we had the scan, there was life-threatening swelling and bleeding in the brain. His brain had shifted to one side, it had become very dull and very confused. We had to undergo immediate surgery, the doctor said. The operation was successful and the spiritual leader is now on the mend. “He's no longer on a ventilator. He's doing extremely well, well beyond the exceptions. He's now back to normal and making steady progress. He's probably healing himself more than we could do.” , said Dr. Suri.

