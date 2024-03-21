Prosecutors say Donald Trump's secret trial should begin April 15 without further delay.





NEW YORK (AP) New York prosecutors urged a judge Thursday to start Donald Trump's criminal trial on April 15, saying defense calls for further delays or dismissal of the former president's case due to a last minute evidence leak were a red. herring.

The vast majority of the filings Trump's lawyers received in recent weeks, more than 100,000 pages from an earlier federal investigation into the matter, were completely immaterial, duplicated, or duplicated evidence already provided , said the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

A batch containing 31,000 documents contained fewer than 270 that were relevant to Trump's case and had not previously been given to his lawyers, prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan completed its depositions before Trump's lawyers on March 15.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records in what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up arrangements to bury damaging stories during his 2016 presidential campaign.

His attorney's baseless arguments are the latest in a long line of attempts to avoid responsibility for the conduct charged in the indictment, Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote.

In total, about 10 million pages of evidence have been turned over to Trump's lawyers since his indictment a year ago, including grand jury minutes, bank statements, witness statements, cellphone data and records from his company, the Trump Organization, Colangelo said. .

Judge Juan M. Merchan last week postponed the trial until at least mid-April after Trump's lawyers complained that their preparations were hampered by the late arrival of evidence from the 2018 federal investigation which sent his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to prison.

Cohen, now an outspoken Trump critic, is set to testify against him as the prosecution's star witness in the secrecy case. The prosecutor's office did not object to Merchan's 30-day deadline, but said it would fight defense attempts to delay the trial longer.

Trump's criminal trial was scheduled to begin Monday. The silence case is one of four criminal indictments against the presumptive Republican nominee as he campaigns to retake the White House.

Instead, on Monday, Merchan will hold a hearing to assess who, if anyone, is responsible for the late evidence, whether it harmed both parties and whether sanctions are warranted. Trump is expected to attend.

The hush-hush affair centers on allegations that Trump sought to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen, who paid $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence his allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier. Trump has denied her claims. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Trump's lawyers have said some of the newly arrived evidence appears to be exculpatory and favorable to the defense. Prosecutors say this is mostly federal convictions unrelated to Cohen, although the material could be useful to Trump's lawyers in seeking to undermine Cohen's credibility.

Trump's lawyers want a 90-day delay, but they have also asked Merchan to dismiss the case entirely, alleging the late disclosures constitute professional misconduct and violate rules governing evidence sharing. This sharing process, called discovery, is common in criminal cases and is intended to ensure a fair trial.

Prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday that the allegations by Trump's legal teams are completely unfounded and that the circumstances here don't come close to justifying the extreme sanctions sought.

They said there was no discovery violation because the rules for sharing evidence apply only to items in their possession and not to evidence kept by outside parties. They also criticized Trump's lawyers for taking the time to wait until Jan. 18 to subpoena records from the U.S. attorneys' office, just nine weeks before jury selection was set to begin.

The defense also sought to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on Trump's presidential immunity claims, which his lawyers say could apply to some of the allegations and evidence in the secret money affair. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on April 25.

Cohen broke with Trump in 2018 after a decade working for him and quickly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to the secret payments, as well as unrelated charges of making false statements on a bank loan application and evading tax linked to its taxi industry. investments and lying to Congress.

Cohen went to prison for about a year before being released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has become an outspoken enemy of Trump and is poised to become a key prosecution witness against Trump. Trump and his lawyers, meanwhile, say Cohen is untrustworthy.

In their case against Cohen, federal prosecutors said the secret payments were made for Trump's benefit and occurred with his knowledge, but they did not accuse Trump of directly committing a crime.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal advice and guidance to federal agencies, has argued that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Federal prosecutors did not restart their investigation once Trump left the White House after losing the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

