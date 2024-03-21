The Turkish central bank is raising rates to 50% to fight galloping inflation, months after announcing it was done.





Americans struggle with interest rates around 5%, but in Turkey, consumers face borrowing costs 10 times higher. Turkey's central bank surprised investors by raising interest rates by another 500 basis points on Thursday to 50% in a bid to combat soaring inflation.

Central bank officials said in a statement that inflation was higher than expected in February and their outlook for consumer price increases was worsening, forcing them to raise interest rates again, two only months after declaring the end of their upward cycle. Tight monetary policy will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying monthly inflation trend is observed and inflation expectations converge towards the projected forecast range, they added. The move means there have now been 3,650 basis points of cumulative interest rate hikes in Turkey since the May 2023 presidential elections, but this has still not been enough to combat inflation. Like many countries, Turkey suffered from rising fuel and food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But the problem was more serious for Turkey, which relies heavily on foreign energy and food. Other issues include Trump-era sanctions, particularly on steel; an unconventional monetary policy applied by the Turkish president; and high private debts have also combined to create spiraling price increases since 2018. After peaking at 85% in October 2022, Turkey's year-on-year inflation fell sharply to just under 40% in mid-2023, but has since returned with a vengeance. Consumer prices jumped 67% in February compared to last year. And this is only according to official data, unofficial estimates suggest that the real inflation rate in the country could be above 100%. This unacceptably high inflation is why most experts believe Turkey's central bank made the right decision to raise interest rates on Thursday, even if it was unexpected. The decision to respond so quickly to recent high inflation figures and raise rates ahead of local elections is clearly a very encouraging signal for policy change and should help maintain investor confidence, wrote Liam Perch, senior economist of emerging markets at Capital Economics, in a press release. Thursday note. The Turkish lira reacted positively to the move on Thursday, falling from its all-time low of 32.36 against the US dollar to 31.94. The pound sterling has been under incredible pressure for years amid soaring inflation and economic instability in Turkey, losing 40% of its value against the dollar over the past 12 months, and more than 80% of its value. its value since 2019. The Turkish central bank's decision to raise rates comes after it called January's 250 basis points the last rate increase of the current hiking cycle. At the time, former central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkana, former co-CEO of First Republic Bank who became Turkey's first female central bank governor before abruptly resigning in February, said that interest rates were already at a level sufficient to control inflation. . But since then, inflation has remained a problem, putting pressure on the lira and forcing Turkey's new central bank governor, Fatih Karahan, to take a hawkish stance in the first months of his term. It’s a position that might not have been possible just a year ago. For years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rebuked his central banks' attempts to raise interest rates to combat inflation, calling the rate hikes the mother of all evils. Erdogan has even called for interest rates to be lowered, arguing that they could somehow bring inflation under control, a theory that goes against fundamental principles of economics and advice central bankers. But since the summer of 2023, Erdogan appears to have accepted that raising interest rates is the only way to control inflation, after supporting recent hawkish rhetoric from his central bank governors. Today, with inflation proving more difficult to manage than expected, further rate hikes are likely. Capital Economics Perch said it did not think today's decision marked the resumption of a long tightening cycle, but that another rate hike was certainly likely if March inflation figures were hot.

