Federal judge sentencing Jan. 6 rioter fears Trump could unleash another attack





WASHINGTON A federal judge who oversaw numerous criminal cases against Donald Trump supporters who violently assaulted police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol expressed concern during a sentencing hearing Thursday about the fact that the former president could unleash another violent attack in the run-up to or after the 2024 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Rudy Contreras expressed those concerns in sentencing Jeffrey Sabol, a Colorado geophysicist, to 63 months, or more than five years, in federal prison. Sabol had told the FBI that he believed there was no doubt that the election had been stolen and that Dominion's voting machines had been tampered with. Sabol also told the FBI that he was filled with patriotic rage on January 6, that a call to fight had been announced, and that he answered the call because he was a patriotic warrior.

Contreras said Trump and his allies instigated the attack on the Capitol, saying he feared Sabol would respond again if a similar call was made.

“It doesn’t take much imagination to imagine a similar call being made in the coming months,” Contreras said Thursday.

Sabol, who repeatedly assaulted police officers in the Lower West Tunnel during the Capitol attack, was among a fraction of the Jan. 6 defendants who were detained before trial, so he has already served the majority of his sentence. He was arrested on January 11, 2021, just five days after the attack. Sabol destroyed his laptop in a microwave, dropped his cell phone in a body of water and attempted to board a flight to Zurich, Switzerland, before his arrest, reports prosecutors said.

Contreras also ordered Sabol on Thursday to pay $32,165.65 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

Jeffrey Sabol, center, seen during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Before the Capitol attack, many Trump supporters saw the former president's Dec. 19, 2020, “will be wild” tweet encouraging people to come to Washington on Jan. 6 as a “call to arms.” As criminal charges against hundreds of Trump supporters made their way through federal court, the Jan. 6 defendants repeatedly said they took these actions because they believed the former president's baseless lies on the 2020 elections.

Some January 6 defendants said they were deceived and manipulated and retroactively expressed embarrassment over their lack of critical thinking skills, with some defendants even calling themselves idiots.

In the courtroom for Sabols' sentencing was Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli ​​Babbit, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she jumped out of a broken window leading in the Speaker's Hall. Witthoeft attended a vigil for the Jan. 6 defendants outside a Washington prison this week that was livestreamed, saying she had spoken with Trump on the phone earlier in the day and that the former president had spoken to release these guys when he comes in, a message he asked to convey to the January 6 defendants.

The former president was believed to be currently on trial for his efforts to overturn his election defeat. Instead, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month on Trump's claims of full presidential immunity from criminal charges, and it is unclear whether it will be tried before Election Day 2024.

Many members of the federal judiciary in Washington have indicated that they believe Trump is responsible for the events of January 6. Contreras said in a previous sentencing against a Jan. 6 rioter that Trump and his allies bore responsibility for what happened that day.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in a Jan. 6 sentencing, said the Republican Party was “actively shunning the few who believe that standing for principle is more important than power and who have taken steps to educate the public and tell the truth. The threat to democracy, Berman Jackson said, has not evaporated or dissipated just because the 2020 election results were certified.

“The lie that the elections were stolen or illegitimate continues to spread. Indeed, it is amplified, not only on extremist social media sites, but also on mainstream media outlets,” she said. “And worse, it has become heresy for a member of the former president’s party to say otherwise.”

More recently, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth expressed astonishment that Republican politicians had so easily latched onto “absurd” claims about the events of January 6 themselves. He cited claims that criminals convicted in court or held until trial by federal judges because of their danger to the community or risk of flight were “hostages,” a term that Trump and his supporters like Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. ., used.

The Court is accustomed to defendants who refuse to admit that they did anything wrong. But in my thirty-seven years on the bench, I cannot recall a time when such baseless justifications for criminal activity became commonplace, said Lamberth, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1987. .

“I was dismayed to see distortions and outright lies seep into the public consciousness,” Lamberth continued. The Court fears that such destructive and misguided rhetoric portends further danger to our country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/federal-judge-sentencing-jan-6-rioter-worries-trump-spur-another-attac-rcna144465 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos