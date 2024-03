Xi Jinping ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, US admiral sounds alarm

Recent testimony from a senior U.S. military official has highlighted China's significant military buildup, which could have serious implications for Taiwan and regional stability. What happened: In a session with the US Armed Services House Committee, Adm. of the United States Navy. John Aquinothe outgoing leader of US Indo-Pacific Commandexpressed concern over China's accelerated military expansion, Business Insider reported. All indications point to PLA Chairman meeting Xi JinpingThe directive to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027, Aquilino wrote in testimony to the U.S. House Committee on Armed Services. Aquilino pointed out that China's military growth is unprecedented since World War II and includes a significant increase in the number of combat aircraft, warships, missile stockpiles, presence of satellites and nuclear warheads. . He stressed the urgency for the United States to strengthen its military capabilities, pleading in particular for an accelerated deployment of defense systems in Guam. Although China has not officially announced its intention to enter into conflict with Taiwan, President Xi has made clear that unification is a goal and that the use of force remains on the table. The possibility of an amphibious invasion and the potential role of American intervention are critical factors in the strategic assessment of the situation. See also: Taiwan reports major Chinese military bases near the island: consideration should be given to how to use peaceful means to resolve the issue. Why is this important: Chinese military maneuvers have been a source of escalation of tensions in the region. Taiwan recently discovered large Chinese military bases near its territory, increasing regional concerns. Following this, Taiwan's security chief informed the president Tsai Ing-wen to cancel a trip to the South China Sea, citing increased military risks. The militarization of the area and China's opposition to American freedom of navigation operations underline the precariousness of the situation. Additionally, China's defense budget saw a 7.2% increase for 2024, marking a continuation of the increase in military spending in recent years. This financial commitment reflects China's determination to strengthen its military capabilities, partly in response to what it perceives as Taiwan's separatist activities. Read next: China criticizes the US for SpaceX's alleged development of spy satellites: it's not about helping a bad guy do evil Image created from photos on Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Pooja Rajkumari

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/24/03/37871923/xi-jinping-is-ready-to-invade-taiwan-by-2027-us-admiral-sounds-alarm

