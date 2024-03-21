French president hits a punching bag on camera and Europe notices





LONDON Teeth grit. The forehead wrinkles. The biceps swells. Moody black-and-white photos of French President Emmanuel Macron punching a punching bag raised eyebrows across Europe on Thursday after his official photographer posted them on social media in what was widely received as the latest step in his campaign to toughen the region's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But reviews were mixed along political lines. Some in France said Macron, 46, looked like a warrior and compared him to movie heroes like Rocky Balboa and Robert DeNiros' character in Raging Bull. Across the Channel, criticism of the macho Macron was less flattering. Macron: The great narcissist, complains the Daily Mail. And Daniel Johnson, in the Telegraph, called him a prancing poseur: former presidents, like the hero of the Resistance, General de Gaulle, did not feel the need to show off. Macron's office said it would not comment on the photos. But the images were interpreted by many on social media as reflecting his pressure on other Western countries to defend Ukraine more strongly as the war enters its third year. Last month he raised the possibility of Western troops sent to Ukraine could not be excluded, a comment which sparked outcry from other leaders. HARDNESS AS A POLITICAL TOOL Political history is filled with leaders using visuals to display their tenacity, manliness, and strength. Russian President Vladimir Putin posed shirtless on a horse and was recorded apparently showing off his judo skills. The United States had cowboys Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, ranchers in California and Texas respectively, who were widely photographed wearing cowboy hats and boots and sometimes riding horses. Public flexing doesn’t always go as planned. The same week that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost control of Parliament in 2019, he had difficulty directing a live bull on camera at an event in Scotland. The animal ended up hitting a police officer. Another time during a game of street rugby with children in Japan, Johnson knocked down a 10-year-old child. Macron, for his part, was half of a handshake confrontation with former President Donald Trump in Brussels in 2017. In front of the photographers, the two met eyes, shook hands and did not let go even though their knuckles turned white. Trump, opposed to handshakes, at one point seemed ready to walk away. But Macron was not. He held out for a few more seconds. The men's jaws seemed to clench. My handshake with him was not innocent, Macron later told Le Journal du Dimanche. It is a moment of truth, he declared, adding: “We must show that we must not make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not publicize too much. MACRON IS A MEDIA LEADER Macron is well aware of the power of visual content to convey messages. He is also the first French president to widely use social networks. Its official photographer, Soizig de la Moissonnire, documents his public and private daily life through photos posted on his Instagram account, with around 216,000 followers, including those of Macron boxing, his muscles bulging under a black shirt. Macron once said that he personally approved of the photos being published there. Valérie Doustaly, a Paris-based image consultant, said Thursday that the photos released were intended to communicate a feeling about Macron's lifestyle and personal life, which are increasingly important for any profession, even the role of president. There is a clear strategy to show the health, youth and strength of someone who chooses boxing as a sport, Doustaly said. President Macron takes care of his image with perseverance, he always takes care of his look, his evolving hairstyle, and now surprises us with a t-shirt which reveals his flexed biceps. Since his election in 2017, Macron has taken numerous opportunities to show off his sporting qualities. He has organized several events intended to promote the Paris Olympics and last year, he described sport as conveying values ​​of respect, effort, equality, healthy living, and surpassing oneself. Last month, Macron I promised to swim in the Seine, which is being cleaned for the Paris Olympics this year. In January, he started the 200-day countdown to the Olympics with a video posted to his social media, appearing in a sports T-shirt next to a punching bag with boxing gloves on. shoulder and sweat on the face. Brigitte Macron said in a November interview with Paris Match that the French president trained boxing twice a week. It is a sport that he would practice with some of the agents responsible for his security. Macron was also seen boxing at a campaign event in the northern suburbs of Paris in April 2022, just before he was re-elected for a second term. Corbet reported from Brussels. Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed to this report.

