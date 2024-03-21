Donald Trump probably should declare bankruptcy, but he probably won't because he fears it will make him look like a loser: report





As you've probably heard by now, Donald Trump is in dire financial straits, because the man who once uttered the words, “The beautiful thing about me is that I'm very rich and claimed to be worth nearly $9 billion, doesn't have enough money to get bail for the $464 million he was ordered to pay to New York State as he appeals the judgment pronounced against him. As a result, on Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin the process of seizing his property. One way to avoid such a scenario would be for the ex-president and de facto Republican Party candidate to file for bankruptcy, which would give him a reprieve of several months, or even years, to pay the judgment. However, according to the Washington Post, Trump doesn't want to do this because he fears it will cause his supporters to question his financial success and whether or not he is the business genius he claims to be.

Yes, the Post reports that while filing for bankruptcy appears to be one of Trump's best options among a rapidly dwindling set of alternatives, he is not considering that approach, in part out of fear that it could harm his campaign to win back the White House. from President Biden in November, according to four people familiar with the matter and close to the former president. He'd rather have Letitia James show up with the sheriff at 40 Wall and make a big deal out of it than say he's bankrupt, one of the people said. He's thinking about what's going to play well politically for him. Bankruptcy doesn't play well for him, but having her try to take his properties might. While Trump may be right on this point, it's not hard to imagine him convincing his supporters that he is the unjust victim of government tyranny, claiming that America has become a communist hellhole and telling people that they will be next. He is, of course, no stranger to bankruptcy protection. . Between 1991 and 2009, Trump's companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy six times. (During the 2016 election campaign, the Queens-born real estate developer insisted this was proof of his genius.)

In a statement to the Post, a Trump spokesperson noted that the ex-president's legal team had asked an appeals court for a stay of enforcement of the civil penalty (after a judge emergency appeal rejected the plea). This is a motion to suspend the unjust, unconstitutional and un-American ruling by New York Judge Arthur Engoron as part of a political witch hunt initiated by a corrupt attorney general. A bond of this size would constitute an abuse of the law, contradict the fundamental principles of our republic, and fundamentally undermine the rule of law in New York, said Steven Cheung. According to the Post, Trump's lawyers have privately expressed some optimism to him that appeals judges might decide to reduce the amount of bail he is required to post to avoid asset seizure. What options remain if this does not happen and the motion to suspend is denied? His next best bet is to find a liquid billionaire and strike a quick buy-and-sell deal with him, financial lawyer and Republican National Committee member Richard Porter told the Post. Then if I advise this billionaire, I say the benefit is you can make money and be friends with a guy who is likely to become president. The downside is that you will be targeted if he loses. Another potential downside is that a man famous for forgiving his debts won't pay that billionaire back.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump could soon receive a theoretical financial windfall of nearly $3.5 billion thanks to supporters driving up the value of Truth Social, which is expected to go public as early as next week. But even if he received such a sum, it would not help him find himself in a difficult situation, because he cannot sell his shares in the company for at least six months. It's his worst nightmare from a personal and financial perspective, journalist Timothy O'Brien, who wrote a book about Trump in 2005 in which he said he was worth only a fraction of which he claimed, predicting that the ex-president would start lashing out even more than usual.

Like clockwork, Trump spoke to Truth Social on Thursday: this witch hunt, between a bad judge and a corrupt and racist attorney general, is horrible for New York. Businesses are fleeing, while violent crime is thriving. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

