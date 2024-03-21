Donald Trump suddenly invites people to Mar-a-Lago





Former President Donald Trump suddenly invites his supporters to his home at Mar-a-Lago.

It was a busy weekend at the Palm Beach, Florida property. Several Trump fans said they were personally invited to tour the resort on Saturday, while others posted photos of themselves inside the club on Sunday. Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Valeria Bianco, a longtime supporter of the former president, told WPTV that she joined a small group to greet his motorcade as it passed Bingham Island. After the cars passed, she said a member of Trump's team came back “and invited us to go to Mar-a-Lago.”

She said they were asked “to get into a Secret Service van, get checked out and go to Mar-a-Lago.” She said she and six others were taken to a ballroom once they arrived at Trump's home, “and then, lo and behold, our president appeared.”

Bianco said that during the photo op with Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee “acknowledged” the continued support of the MAGA base and that she was able to “talk a little bit about that” with him.

A day later, Al Baldasaro, a former New Hampshire state representative described as “Trump's biggest fan,” shared photos of his friends at the club on his Facebook page. He appeared to be joined by three other friends, whose social media profiles show them as prominent supporters of the former president, having attended various rallies and dressed in Trump memorabilia.

“We were all personally invited by Pres Trump to come in when he saw us on the water near Mar-A-Lago today. Beautiful!” Baldasaro captioned the photo.

Among the men Baldasaro tagged in his post was Jestin Nevarez, who posted photos from Mar-a-Lago last month with the caption: “When the real president invites you and your friends to his house for lunch “.

Former President Donald Trump salutes law enforcement after a rally at Dayton International Airport March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump invited several fans to his home this weekend. Former President Donald Trump salutes law enforcement after a rally at Dayton International Airport March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump invited several fans to his home this weekend. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Baldasaro, a retired Marine who previously served as an adviser to Trump during his 2016 campaign, made headlines during Trump's first presidential campaign after attending “nearly every rallies Trump held in the northeastern United States” that year, often on stage, speaking in his speech. role as co-chair of the candidate's New Hampshire Veterans Coalition.

Baldasaro's wife, Judy, said they were invited to the former president's home after the group docked a boat decorated with pro-Trump flags near Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump saw us on the boat and invited us in,” Judy Baldasaro wrote in a Facebook post, according to independent media outlet Talking Points Memo. “He sent his aide running over to tell us to come get some refreshments. See Trump waving at us in the photos!!”

In an interview with TPM, her husband said that although the former president was unable to join them because he was busy at another function, “we docked, beached our boats, and then went in.”

“Trump saw it from afar,” he said. “He was up there on the balcony, and then he told one of his guys to come call us, and one of his guys knew the cell phone of the big boat with the big flags because that's them who are waving the flag for Trump.”

