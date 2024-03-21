China will be ready for possible invasion of Taiwan by 2027, US admiral warns





US Admiral John Aquilino, head of the Indo-Pacific Command, said “all indications” indicate that the Chinese military is prepared for a possible invasion of Taiwan by 2027, the date set by Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a possible military operation. Aquiline testified before of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is continuing its “aggressive military buildup” and modernization efforts. “All indications are that the PLA will comply with President Xi Jinping’s directive to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027,” the admiral said in a statement released ahead of his testimony. “Moreover, the PLA's actions indicate their ability to meet Xi's preferred timetable of unifying Taiwan with mainland China by force if requested to do so.” China increased its defense budget by 7.2% this year, the third year in a row that Beijing has increased its budget, Aquilino told lawmakers during the Senate hearing. “My assessment is that they are actually spending more on defense than they claim,” he said, later adding that “we have not faced a threat like this since World War II “. Aquilino said during the hearing that “the trend is going in the wrong direction” for the United States and pleaded for more resources to counter China's rise. While China pursues the 2027 goal of preparing for an invasion, a military invasion of the island is not assured. Aquilino said China would seek to unify with Taiwan by other means, through force, but he stressed that Beijing was not ruling out the use of military force if those efforts failed. “Even though the PRC says it prefers to achieve unification through peaceful means, Xi will not renounce the use of force,” he said in the statement. Yet China has become increasingly aggressive toward Taiwan in recent years, conducting frequent military exercises and airspace violations around the island nation, which has been self-governing since 1949 after breaking away from communist rule on the mainland. China also floated spy balloons around the island. The democratic island nation has moved away from China and closer to the United States, with January's election handing power to another pro-Washington administration. The United States maintains informal relations with Taiwan but is committed to arming and supporting the country. American troops in the Indo-Pacific are also strengthening their alliances with countries like the Philippines and Australia, as the possibility of a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan looms. Aquilino said in the statement that the PLA seeks an “integrated, joint, high-tech, network-centric military force.” “Modernization has remained aggressive,” he said, “and China remains committed to providing the capabilities needed to achieve its goal by 2027.”

