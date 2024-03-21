The Turkish Central Bank raises its key rate to 50% in the face of inflation.





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by 5 percentage points on Thursday, resuming a policy of raising rates aimed at combating soaring inflation that is causing serious economic difficulties for households . In a surprise move, the central bank announced it was raising the benchmark one-week repo rate to 50%. The bank was widely expected to keep its key rate stable for a second month, ahead of the March 31 municipal elections. The bank said it had decided to raise its policy rate in response to the deteriorating inflation outlook. Tight monetary policy will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying monthly inflation trend is observed, the bank said. Annual consumer price inflation reached 67% in February, beating expectations. Soaring prices have forced many families to struggle to afford food, rent and utilities. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a longtime proponent of the unorthodox economic policy of cutting interest to control inflation, a theory that runs counter to conventional economic thinking. A series of rate cuts by the central bank caused double-digit inflation and a currency crisis until Erdogan changed course after his re-election in May and appointed a new economic team. Under the new team, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% in June to 45% in January before suspending rate hikes last month. Although the end of the tightening cycle was declared in January, the Turkish central bank was forced to raise the one-week repo rate from 45% to 50% despite local elections looming, wrote analyst Bartosz Sawicki market at Conotoxia, in an email. note. Sawicki said rate hikes since the May 2023 presidential elections were not enough to quickly correct imbalances cultivated by years of irresponsible and unorthodox policies. The Turkish currency, which has lost about 40% of its value against the dollar over the past year, regained some ground following Thursday's decision.

