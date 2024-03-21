Election Commission wants government to stop this WhatsApp message with PDF from Prime Minister Narendra Modi





The Election Commission has directed the government at the Center to immediately stop sending bulk WhatsApp messages to people falling under the “ Viksit Bharat Sampark “. The 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' seeks comments and suggestions from the public. The initiative aims to highlight the achievements of the government. The message is accompanied by a PDF containing a letter from the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi .

The instruction was sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after the Commission received complaints regarding the matter. Recently, the Kerala Congress tagged WhatsApp parent Meta and complained about the message in a series of posts. The message contained a screenshot that mentioned WhatsApp's “Government and Political Use Policy”, claiming that the messages were a blatant violation of the policy.

Congress called the PDF file with PM Modi The attached message is considered political propaganda. The Trinamool Congress also raised objections to the post and asked the Election Commission to take action against this “gross violation” of the model code of conduct.

The Electoral Commission also reportedly received complaints through the election panel's cVIGIL application.

What the Electoral Commission said

The Electoral Commission said the move was part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level playing field. Asking the government to ensure that there is “no further delivery” of bulk WhatsApp messages to people, the Commission has asked the ministry for an “immediate” compliance report on the issue.

What the government said

On its behalf, the ministry told the Election Commission that the messages along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sent before the model code of conduct came into force on March 16 with the announcement of the poll schedule of Lok Sabha 2024.

“…due to the system architecture and network limitations, it is possible that some letters may be delivered late,” the ministry said in a communication to the Commission.

The PDF file attached with the WhatsApp message is a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning government projects like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Matru Vandana Yojana, etc., and seeking suggestions from citizens on government initiatives and projects.

