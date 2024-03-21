Bob Woodward says Donald Trump 'doesn't understand democracy' as Anna's post-election panel turns to impact of 2024 election





When the National Press Club hosted a post-screening panel on the upcoming film Anna, about Russian journalist and Vladimir Putin critic Anna Politkovskaya, the conversation, not surprisingly, led to Donald Trump and his potential return to office. White House. it would mean for democracy.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and former CIA Director John Brennan joined reporter Bob Woodward for the post-screening event Wednesday evening, and each discussed the potential impact of another Trump presidency.

Woodward, who released 20 audio interviews with Trump as part of The Trump Tapes in 2022, said: “I think an important question about Trump is, 'Who is he?' »

“During those interviews, I asked him, 'What is the president's job?' And he replied: “To protect the people.” » That's a good answer. He didn't protect the people [in the Covid crisis]. And if you go down that path – I think it's pointless to go on a psychoanalytic journey – but I think it's useful to see how he looks at himself. And he considers himself a figure of great importance, a great… sort of historical figure. And what he doesn't understand – and this is what's paralyzing, really important – he doesn't understand democracy. For what? Because democracy concerns others, the people. For Trump, the focus is on himself. Everything revolves around him. He doesn't understand democracy.

Woodward said he was working on a book about how the Biden administration handled Ukraine, a monumental crisis that he said the president and his team handled “with great seriousness and focus.” “This is the most difficult case in the world,” he said.

“If this had happened under the Trump administration, he would have had no idea … how to think about it, how to relate to other countries,” Woodward said. “What NATO has done, what other countries have done to stand up to Putin and Ukraine is quite remarkable, and it's something that has been led by the Biden administration. He noted that when Trump was in office, “he never faced a national security problem of this level, of this magnitude.” This is something we really need to think about. This is something that requires more discussion and reporting.

Woodward also told Swalwell and Brennan that he was “glad that you are both not hiding your views and your conclusions.” I think more people need to speak up and say, “This is what I mean. “” He noted Brennan's willingness “as a former CIA director, to come out and say, 'This is what I know about the world and America's responsibility in that world and how Donald Trump poses a threat to that. Want to write an opinion piece?

Some in the audience laughed.

Brennan said he wrote a draft.

Their comments come as the fate of a massive national security funding package that includes aid to Ukraine remains stalled in the House, with no word yet on when or if President Mike Johnson will introduce it.

Brennan warned that if the United States under the Trump administration “retreats from this responsibility [toward NATO], you will see a considerable change in European attitudes. They will not be able to resist the hot breath of a Russian army invading Europe without the involvement of the United States. And they will negotiate deals with Russia and Putin. They do not have the military means to stop them. »

Swalwell noted that Putin is “incredibly patient…He doesn't respond to the news of the day or the setbacks of the day, especially those he saw on the battlefield, because he is not a Western leader.” A Western leader who is held accountable by a free press must respond to the news of the day and the setbacks of the moment, as well as his tactics and strategy. And with Putin, because there is no free press in Russia, we wonder how does he respond to all these Russian mothers who lost their children on the battlefield? He does not do it, he is not obliged to do it, and so he can evaluate how he is going to fight this war, this victory will be the one he declares.

Sean Penn, John Brennan and Eric Swalwell Peter T. West

Anna stars Maxine Peake as Politkovskaya, the famous Russian journalist and critic of Vladimir Putin who, after speaking out against atrocities in Chechnya, was shot dead in her apartment building in Moscow on October 7, 2006. This date is also the Putin's birthday.

Club President Emily Wilkins moderated the panel. Mark Maxey, president of Rolling Pictures and producer of Anna, as well as executive producer Sean Penn, also spoke at the event.

Penn said the film, directed by James Strong, is “more personal than polemical.” He so successfully humanizes the representation of his subjects.

Penn said Politkovskaya was “exceptionally dedicated to her work and spoke the truth without fear or favor, and she was murdered for it.”

He noted that the film was being screened “only a month after the murder of Alexei Navalny, while our allies in Ukraine remain under siege and Putin, the nuclear-armed gangster behind all this death and destruction, remains in power.” freedom “. He added that while the film is a drama that will entertain audiences, “I also believe it serves as a meditation on how we can bring together our sense of our own place and what our voices need to do.”

The film also pays tribute to the more than 1,800 journalists killed around the world this century.

