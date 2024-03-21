Judge wants details on Trump Organization's attempts to secure bail in its civil fraud case





The judge who entered a $464 million judgment against Donald Trump, his company and his co-defendants in a civil fraud case ordered the Trump Organization to keep the court closely informed of any efforts to obtain bail before the date Monday deadline.

Judge Arthur Engoron said Thursday that Trump's company must provide details to a court-appointed monitor about attempts to secure a bond that would block authorities from collecting the judgment while it appeals the month's ruling last. The monitor, former federal judge Barbara Jones, must report regularly to Engoron.

“The Trump Organization shall notify the Monitor, in advance, of any efforts to secure bonds,” Engoron said in his order, as well as “any personal guarantees made by any of the defendants,” including l 'former president.

The order, part of a broader ruling detailing and expanding the comptroller's duties, comes days before the deadline for Trump and his co-defendants to secure bail that would prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James' office from collect the judgment while they appeal Engoron's decision.

People walk in front of a Trump-owned building in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a court filing this week, Trump's lawyers said they had been trying to get bail for weeks, but without success.

The defendants' diligent efforts have proven that bail for the full judgment amount is a practical impossibility, Trump's lawyers said in their filing, arguing with an appeals court to stay Engoron's judgment without posting bail while they appeal the sentence.

It's unclear why the judge waited until now to request additional information, but the wording of Engoron's order suggests he wants to ensure that the company, which he says has engaged in “persistent” fraud by overinflating its assets, does not make any false declaration to the bond companies.

Thursday's order requires the Trump Organization to tell the comptroller what “financial disclosures are requested or required” by the bond company, “any information provided in response to such requests, any statements made by the Trump Organization in connection with such bonds and “any obligations of the Trump Organization required by the bond.”

Trump representatives did not immediately comment on Engoron's order.

An automatic 30-day pause on Engoron's ruling from last month is set to expire Monday, at which point the state attorney general's office would be free to begin seizing Trump's assets unless he posts bond or that a court of appeal intervenes.

New York courts generally require a person or company to guarantee the full amount of a judgment in the event of an appeal, plus additional cash to account for 9% annual interest on the award until it is paid. Cash or a deposit can be used to secure the full amount.

In their court filing this week, Trump and his co-defendants said he did not have the necessary amount of cash and that most of his assets were real estate, which bail bonds companies refused to accept as collateral. a link.

Justice Arthur Engoron at the New York State Supreme Court on January 11, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Other aspects of Engoron's order appear intended to ensure that Trump and his co-defendants, including top Trump Organization executives Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, do not try to hide or move assets .

The judge said the company must notify the monitor “at least five business days in advance of cash or other assets outside the Trust” totaling $5 million or more, “including transfers to any individual defendant” . The company must also notify the comptroller in advance if it dissolves or creates other legal entities, and provide copies of all its bank accounts monthly.

“Defendants shall not evade the terms of the supervision order by transferring assets, reincorporating existing business entities in other forms or jurisdictions, changing ownership of the entity or otherwise restructuring or change of corporate form”, indicates the decision.

Engoron first named Jones the company's controller in November 2022. In Thursday's order, he extended his role for three years and said his duties would include reviewing internal accounting controls and governance of the company, as well as financial information. Engoron also ordered him to report any activity “that has the effect of circumventing or thwarting” his order.

