Indonesian presidential candidate Anies seeks to restart elections as losers denounce interference

JAKARTA – The legal team of losing Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan called on the Constitutional Court on March 21 to order a new election that would exclude President Joko Widodos' son, alleging that his last-minute inclusion as vice president had unfairly influenced the vote. .

The call came just hours after official results of the March 20 election showed a landslide victory for Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won nearly 60 percent of the vote, buoyed by the tacit support of the widely popular Mr. .Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies, who received 25 percent of the vote, filed a complaint in court on March 21, and Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, who won 16 percent, said he too would contest the result before the same court.

Such challenges are commonplace in Indonesian elections.

Mr. Anies' legal team said the former special forces commanders' victory was the result of administration interference.

A 2023 decision by the Constitutional Court to change eligibility rules allowed Mr Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become Mr Prabowo's running mate.

We requested a new vote without this vice-presidential candidate, so that there would be no more interference, Mr. Anies' lawyer, Mr. Ari Yusuf Amir, told reporters.

The Constitutional Court's decision was highly controversial, as the court's chief justice at the time, Mr Anwar Usman, was Mr Widodos' brother-in-law and was later reprimanded by an ethics committee for not having recused himself.

Chief Justice Anwar still sits but is barred from participating in any electoral dispute.

The president's allies have denied any interference in the decision. A spokesperson for the president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the call for a new election.

Mr. Prabowo, a fiery military man turned TikTok sensation, won the election in his third bid for the top job, appealing to young voters, buoyed by the implicit support of former rival Mr. Widodo and his promise of continuity of his policy.

In response to the March 20 results, Mr. Prabowo thanked his supporters, including Mr. Widodo, and pledged to be a leader for all Indonesians.

His team said it has more than 30 lawyers ready to face any legal challenge.

Mr. Mahfud MD, Mr. Ganjar's running mate, said on February 21 that the February 14 vote had been the most brutal since Indonesia began holding direct presidential elections twenty years ago, due to interference from state officials.

Mr Anies' team refused to concede.

From the start, the process was problematic and this led to extraordinary problems, said his lawyer, Mr. Ari. Because the vice presidential candidate is the son of a president, it had a huge impact.

Let us fight honestly, fairly and freely, he added.

Mr. Anies' team also alleged that welfare was widely distributed to influence the vote, presenting in court stacks of documents that they said contained evidence of the mobilization of welfare agencies and officials. state to swing the elections in favor of Mr. Prabowo.

The government has already rejected these claims.

Mr Ganjar said this challenge was necessary to restore the credibility of our democracy.

Mr Anies said the electoral process was as important as the outcome and his case was about ensuring democracy was protected and maintained.

There have been many problems and we want them corrected so they don't happen again, he said. REUTERS