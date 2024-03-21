Politics
Chinese president to visit France to try to rebuild trust with EU
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France and Italy in May in a bid to improve faltering relations with the European Union, which are impacting EU trade with the world's second-largest economy. Analysts say European companies in China face more uncertain business conditions, forcing them to devote more resources to managing growing risks.
Trade will be high on the agenda when French President Emmanuel Macron meets his Chinese counterpart in Paris in May, according to diplomatic sources.
It will be Xi's first trip to Europe in five years, amid growing tensions between the EU and China. This follows Macron's visit to China in April last year.
During this trip, Macron took a softer line towards Beijing compared to his European partners, suggesting in acontroversial interviewthat Brussels should interfere less in Chinese politics.
France is increasingly wary of Beijing's increasingly assertive assertion, particularly in the Pacific, where Paris has its own interests through its overseas territories, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna and French Polynesia. It is Indo-Pacific Strategy 2023 warns of “China’s growing power and territorial claims” in the region.
But Macron's remarks deviate from the EU's general line that China is a “systemic rival“.
Impact on businesses
In recent years, relations with the EU have deteriorated due to China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, the imposition of a draconian national security law on Hong Kong and growing criticism of the EU over Beijing's human rights record, particularly on minorities like Tibetans and Uyghurs.
They are the most visible targets of a pervasive surveillance state that infringes on the privacy of virtually everyone residing within China's borders.
Foreign companies are also feeling the effects. reportPublished this week, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China urged the country's leaders to address risks that have increased exponentially in recent years.
This report comes at a time when the global business environment is becoming increasingly politicized and businesses are having to make very difficult decisions about how, or in some cases whether, they can continue to engage in the Chinese market. , he says.
The study echoes concerns expressed by European and American companies operating in China. Foreign investment fell 8 percent last year as companies recalibrated their commitments to the world's second-largest economy.
EU Chamber of Commerce officials said changes in China's business environment partly reflect moves by Beijing to minimize risks from trade barriers and reliance on imports of raw materials or key industrial products.
This is particularly the case given trade frictions with Washington and discussions about decoupling supply chains from China after disruptions during the Covid pandemic.
But they believe that European companies must also manage their own risks.
Any hope of common ground?
China has sought to emphasize its openness to foreign business and investment.
His cabinet, the Council of State, published a Tuesday action planpromote foreign investment, particularly in high-tech growth-prone areas, such as computer chips, biopharmaceuticals and advanced equipment.
He promised tariff exemptions and called for an end to discriminatory practices against foreign companies.
But other actions went against this spirit of openness. Raids on foreign companies in China, unclear laws on state secrets and stricter rules on data handling have generated unease among many foreign businessmen in the country.
The number and severity of risks businesses face have increased exponentially in recent years, Jens Eskelund, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, told reporters at a press briefing ahead of the publication of the report.
At the same time, Beijing has not addressed many of the issues raised by foreign companies, including access to public markets, which are vital given the role of state-owned enterprises in the economy.
Eskelund called on China to restore predictability to the regulatory environment.
Predictability is one of the key elements that makes China so attractive, he said. We may not like everything we saw, but we knew what we got.
He said the aim of the report was to bring the debate over harm reduction and national security back to specific industries and products, so that different sides were not arguing only over abstract concepts.
We want to find common ground, he said. We want to work with China on these issues. We want to work with Europe on these issues.
Xi's visit to France in two months could help break the ice.
It comes as China and France celebrate 60 years of often difficult diplomatic relations and both sides have indicated they want to navigate less turbulent waters.
(with AP)
