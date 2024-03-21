Trump told Pence that certifying his election would kill his career, Valet testified





President Donald J. Trump's threat to his vice president, Mike Pence, was clear and direct: If you defy my efforts to overturn the 2020 election by certifying the results, your Republican political future is over.

Mike, it's a political career killer if you do that, Mr. Trump told Mr. Pence by phone on the morning of January 6, 2021, according to the White House valet who was with the president during a large part of the day and told him. Congress, he had heard the conversation.

Testimony from Mr. Trump's valet, provided to the now-defunct House January 6 Committee in 2022 but not previously made public, offers a rare glimpse into the former president's behavior in the hours before, during and after a crowd of his supporters. stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden's victory.

In the jacks' account, presented in a transcript obtained by The New York Times, an agitated Mr. Trump pressured Mr. Pence to overturn the election and ruminated on Mr. Pence's refusal for hours afterward that violence engulfed Congress. After learning that a civilian had been shot outside the House of Representatives amid the mob attack, Mr. Trump appeared unconcerned.

I just remember seeing it in front of him, the valet said of a note card Mr. Trump received breaking the news of the victim as he watched the riot unfold on television. I don't remember how it got there or anything. But there was no reaction.

As unflattering as parts of his aides' testimony were to Mr. Trump, he did not confirm some of the most explicit and damning assertions made by witnesses before the committee on January 6.

For example, the valet said he did not remember hearing Mr. Trump use vulgar language to describe his view that Mr. Pence was a coward, nor agreeing with the rioters who chanted for Mr. Pence to be hanged. And he remembers hearing the president ask whether he should contact senior officials about the possibility of sending the National Guard to the Capitol, although there is no indication he ever followed through.

Did you hear the president say that? a Jan. 6 House committee investigator asked the valet, inquiring about reports that Mr. Trump called Mr. Pence an expletive intended to refer to a wimp.

I haven't, sir, replied the valet.

Mr. Trump himself did not dispute the use of this language, and Ivanka Trump's chief of staff said that Ms. Trump told him that Mr. Trump had an upsetting conversation with Mr. Pence and that the president had accused him of cowardice, using the p word. The valet also acknowledged that he was not always with the president and that he left the Oval Office during part of Mr. Trump's call with Mr. Pence.

At another point, the valet was asked if he remembered any comments the president or anyone close to him had made about these chants, Hang Mike Pence.

He responded that he remembered the chorus, but I don't remember any comment from the president or any staff member.

Mr. Trump has previously defended the rioters' use of chanting, telling ABC News' Jonathan Karl that people were very angry and calling the anger common sense.

House Republicans provided the transcript to The Times after obtaining it from the White House, which was reviewing and redacting it along with a handful of others provided by the House committee on Jan. 6. The copy reviewed by The Times is heavily redacted and the valet is referred to simply as a White House employee.

For more than a year after taking control of the House, Republicans have been investigating the work of the Jan. 6 committee, looking for signs of bias. They suggested that the panel failed to release certain transcripts because they contradicted some testimony from a prominent witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff at the time. . Although much of her testimony was corroborated, Ms. Hutchinson acknowledged that in some cases she relied on second-hand or third-hand accounts of events in her testimony to the committee.

It took a lot of work to get those documents, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican who is leading the GOP investigation, said of transcribing the valets' testimony and a batch of others he obtained from the White House and the Department of Homeland. Security.

Mr. Loudermilk admitted that it contained some testimony that might not be favorable to Trump, but he added: We are publishing all of this, not doing what the select committee did, and publishing things that will be favorable to our camp.

However, in court filings, federal prosecutors who charged Mr. Trump with crimes for his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election said some of the committee transcripts were subject to confidentiality agreements and that they had been sent to the White House and Secret. Revision and writing service before publication. Federal prosecutors said they provided these sensitive, non-public transcripts to Mr. Trump and his legal team, according to a court filing last year.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chaired the House committee on January 6, said nothing in the jacks' account changed the basic facts of what his panel found about Mr. Trump's role in the summoning his supporters to Washington to contest the election results and doing nothing about them. stop their attack on the Capitol.

Despite Mr Loudermilk's attempts to rewrite the violent history of January 6, the facts laid out in the select committee's final report remain undisputed and nothing of substance has been left out or hidden, he said. Even though the valet did not witness everything that happened at the White House that day, the testimony confirms Trump's indifference to the violence and his anger at Vice President Pence for fulfilling his duty under the Constitution.

The Valet also shed light on how Mr. Trump's White House became dysfunctional during his final weeks in office. He said Mr. Trump was often frustrated, upset and angry with Pat A. Cipollone, the White House lawyer who frequently served as a check on the more extreme impulses of some of the former presidents, so much so that the valet asked his assistants to keep the lawyer away. of the president at lunchtime to avoid upsetting him.

The valet also confirmed Mr. Trump's penchant for tearing up papers and other materials given to him that, under the law governing presidential records, are supposed to be preserved.

That's usually what he would do once he was finished with a document, the valet said of Mr. Trump. But it was his sign that he had finished reading it, and he would just throw it on the floor. He tore everything up, tore up the newspapers, tore up the photos.

The valet also testified that Mr. Trump had expressed interest on Jan. 6 in speaking to Gen. Mark A. Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi about sending of the National Guard to the Capitol, a move that has been a subject of controversy given the several-hour delay in the troops' final arrival.

Mr. Loudermilk said it was this aspect of the valet account that caught his attention.

This struck me: OK, this is totally in contrast to what we saw, and I've never seen this before. And that's when we started digging, Mr. Loudermilk said.

Ultimately, however, Mr. Trump made no such call, General Milley told the House panel.

The valet also testified to the contrast between the reaction of White House staff members and that of Mr. Trump while the riot was underway.

After returning from a speech to a noisy crowd at the Ellipse, Mr. Trump was informed that there was a riot at the Capitol, the valet recalled.

And he said, “Oh, really?” And then he said, “All right, let’s go see,” and he went to watch the violence on television.

The valet spoke of a feeling of disbelief and then panic that gripped the staff.

It was like: What are we going to do? He said officials were running from office to office and everywhere, while Mr. Trump seemed calm.

Hours later, however, the president was still talking about Mr. Pence.

Him and I, I think, towards the end of the day, he just mentioned that Mike dropped him, the valet said. And that was it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/21/us/trump-pence-jan-6-white-house-valet.html

