Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto confirmed as president-elect as rivals allege fraud

By Kelly NgBBC News



Photo: AFP

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was declared the winner of last month's presidential election in the world's third-largest democracy.

Prabowo called for unity while his two rivals, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, vowed to contest the result.

The former general, dogged for decades by allegations of human rights violations, won 58.59 percent of the vote.

He had endeared himself to savvy voters on social media with TikTok videos that presented him as a cuddly grandfather.

“For those who didn’t vote for us, give us a chance,” the 72-year-old said after the electoral commission announced the official count on Wednesday evening.

“We will prove that we are a president and vice president who will work as hard as possible for all the Indonesian people,” he said.

He will take office in October, succeeding President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

Eighty percent of the 205 million registered voters spread across 17,000 islands and three time zones gathered at voting centers on February 14, making it the largest single-day election in the world.

Prabowo's votes exceeded the majority required to avoid a runoff. Anies and Ganjar received 25 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Prabowo thanked the popular Jokowi, whose tacit support would have helped him win. The former general lost two presidential elections to Jokowi in 2014 and 2019.

His running mate – now vice president-elect – is Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was only able to run after a last-minute lowering of the minimum age requirement.

Prabowo claimed victory after the Feb. 14 election, when unofficial tallies showed he had a strong lead over his rivals. World leaders have also congratulated him in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent his “sincere congratulations” and applauded Indonesians for “their strong participation and commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that he hoped to “further deepen our strategic partnership”, a view echoed by the French Foreign Ministry.

Anticipating protests from supporters of Anies and Ganjar, police deployed more than 3,000 officers to stand guard in the capital, Jakarta, before the official results were announced.

Protesters have taken to the streets in recent weeks, denouncing widespread electoral fraud.

Among other things, Anies and Ganjar previously claimed that Gibran's candidacy was part of behind-the-scenes maneuvers that showed Jokowi's bias for the Prabowo-Gibran camp.

Anies said Wednesday that there had been election irregularities and that his legal team would take the matter to court.

“Leadership born from a tainted process, with deviations and fraud, will produce a regime with unjust policies,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.

The head of Ganjar's legal team had also told BBC Indonesia that he would challenge the result in court. They must do so within the next three days, in accordance with the country's law.

“There have been many complaints about irregularities. This election during the Reformasi era is considered [by many] be less free and less fair than previous elections in the post-Suharto period,” Indonesian professor Dewi Fortuna Anwar told the BBC. News day program Thursday.

The Reformasi, also known as the Reform Era, began with the fall of Indonesia's authoritarian President Suharto in May 1998.

“Academics and civil society organizations across the country have expressed concerns about [alleged] ethical and legal violations, and inappropriate and even illegal use of state resources,” said Dewi, a professor at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency.

– This story was first published by the BBC.