Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal arrested on corruption charges | Election news





Kejriwal is one of the key leaders of an opposition alliance challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modis (BJP) in next month's elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and prominent opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by India's financial crime agency in connection with corruption allegations linked to the city's alcohol policy , declared his party. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday means that top leaders of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail, following the arrest last year of two Kejriwal MLAs in the same case, as the party called dirty politics. Atishi Singh, Delhi Finance Minister, rejected the allegations and said the AAP was seeking to overturn the latest arrest. We have requested an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court itself this evening, she said. Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi's chief minister while the party fights the charges, Singh said. She described her arrest as a political conspiracy orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is investigating allegations that an alcohol policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022, which ended its control over the sale of alcohol in the capital, would have granted undue advantages to private retailers. The controversial policy of the Kejriwal administration ended the government monopoly on the sale of alcohol. The policy has since been removed. The AAP said no evidence of wrongdoing had emerged during the investigation and Kejriwal had previously said that if he was corrupt, then no one in this world was honest. He will appear in court on Friday where the charges against him will be made public, local media reported. The ED had issued nine summons to Kejriwal for questioning, but he did not respond to them, saying he feared arrest. He also asked for protection from judicial arrest, saying his party would be weakened in the elections if that were to happen. Virendra Sachdeva, BJP office chief in Delhi, said Kejriwal made excuses to avoid explaining his role in the matter. The kind of political theater he was doing ended today, Sachdeva said. Today, finally, the truth has won. Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court on Thursday that the agency was being misused by the Modi government to weaken his party ahead of India's national elections. Opposition parties have expressed concern over the incident, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said: “Arrest of elected chief ministers has become a common thing. The AAP is part of the 27-party INDIA bloc, an opposition alliance that hopes to challenge Modis BJP in national elections beginning in April. Kejriwal founded AAP, Hindi for Common Men's Party, in 2011. His supporters demonstrated in front of his residence and clashed with security forces as soon as his arrest was announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/21/india-capitals-chief-minister-arrested-over-graft-probe-ahead-of-elections

