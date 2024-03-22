Reviews | Donald Trump's scandalous speeches must be taken seriously





It turns out that many heeded former President Donald Trump's warning at a rally in Ohio on Saturday that there would be a bloodbath for the country if he lost in November, out of context. He was speaking hyperbolically about the potential impact on American jobs of imported automobiles, not about political violence. Certainly, it was understandable that some might jump to conclusions, given Mr. Trump's record. Yet the furor had an unfortunate and unintended consequence: distracting attention from many other false, bizarre, vulgar and threatening remarks in Mr. Trump's speech Saturday at an airfield outside Dayton.

If we devoted an editorial to each of these outbursts from the former president, we wouldn't write about anything else. Never taking note of it, however, would contribute to the normalization of his words, because by repeating them, gathering after gathering, they lose the power to shock. So here is the rest of what Mr. Trump told his audience.

The bloodbath line came 32 minutes into an hour-long speech, which Mr. Trump began by praising the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as incredible patriots. He welcomed the broadcast on the big screen of a video showing January 6 prisoners singing the national anthem. You see the minds of the hostages, he said. These were some of the most violent rioters of that day.

It was Mr. Trump's first rally after amassing enough delegates to win the GOP nomination in 2024. He told the crowd that a highly paid adviser had urged him to stop attacking others Republicans now that the primary was effectively over. I don't care, Mr. Trump said. He recalled crushing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supported him two months ago: I hit him like we did ISIS.

Follow this authorThe opinions of the editorial board

Facing multiple criminal charges, Mr. Trump said he faced more persecution than Presidents Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln. No one comes close to Trump, he said. He attacked prosecutors in every criminal case against him; Referring to Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani T. Willis, he said: Spelled Fani, like your a–.

He called President Biden a Chinese-controlled Manchurian candidate, baselessly adding, “They know things about him that you'll never know unless they want to reveal them.” Mr Trump shamed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker by accusing him of eating five hamburgers in one sitting. On the other hand, he welcomed the alleged harshness of Hungary's autocratic Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.

Mr. Trump claimed that top Wall Street analysts agreed that stocks were up because investors expected him to win in November and that if markets started to think that 'They would lose, you would end up with a crash like we've never seen. since 1929. He insisted that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine and that Hamas would not have attacked Israel if he had been president. He claimed that crime in Venezuela had fallen by 66 percent, without specifying over what period, because the government had sent its gang members, drug traffickers and murderers to the United States. In some cases, they're not people, he said. They are animals.

Almost casually, Mr. Trump fanned the flames of racial animosity and attempted to pit racial groups against each other. Biden repeatedly stabbed African American voters in the back, including granting millions and millions of work permits [to migrants], taking their jobs, he said. He later called it very terrible that the United States had renamed military bases that once honored Confederate officers, and he attacked the Cleveland MLB franchise for changing its name. They are Indians, he said.

Mr. Trump generated very negative media coverage Monday for saying in a radio interview that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion and should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed. But attention should also be paid to Mr. Trump's assertion on Saturday that Catholics are under siege by Mr. Biden, who is the second Catholic president in U.S. history. Any Catholic who votes for this idiot is crazy because he is being persecuted, he said. (The day after his Ohio rally, he posted on Truth Social that former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and other members of the select committee that investigated January 6 should go to jail.)

Political rhetoric is inherently passionate and hyperbolic. Mr. Trump's fans say he is only retaliating against exaggerated Democratic attacks. However, as the examples above illustrate, Mr. Trump's speeches fall into a completely different category of demagoguery. And, we repeat, these are just excerpts from one. It can be psychologically costly to keep up with his constant verbal abuse. But failure to do so could prove politically costly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/03/21/trump-rally-lies-bloodbath-ohio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos