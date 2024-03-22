Keir Starmer reveals he was PAID to defend Hizb ut-Tahrir – but blasts Boris Johnson for Jimmy Savile smears





SIR Keir Starmer revealed last night he was PAID to defend the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahir – and refused to say he regretted it. In an interview with The Sun's Harry Cole, the Labor leader also blasted Boris Johnson for his claims about Jimmy Savile's smears. 1 Sir Keir was the first guest on The Sun's new political show Never Mind The Ballots. Credit: Darren Fletcher Sir Keir spoke out for defending the wronged, including the jihadist group Hizb ut-Tahir which was banned as a terrorist organization this year. He emphasized that a lawyer's job is to work for whoever your client is, even if they're the bad guy. In a wide-ranging interview, Sir Keir also: The Opposition Leader said: “I was Attorney General for five years. With my team, I prosecuted almost a million cases a year, including terrorists, murderers and drug traffickers. “I was a lawyer before that and in the legal world, especially if you do criminal cases. lawyou represent people you disagree with. “You know how it works in our legal system, it’s very important that everyone is represented.” What is Hizb ut-Tahrir? ISLAMIST extremist group Hizb ut-Tahrir aims to create a global caliphate with gold currency and men ruling over women. The fundamentalist organization wants to unite Muslims under one leader – and was labeled a terrorist group by the British government in January amid growing tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas. The leader of the fundamentalist organization in Britain even celebrated the brutal attacks by Hamas on October 7 in Israel. Hizb ut-Tahrir's goal is to unite Muslims around the world under a caliphate – the rule of an Islamic political leader, in a world where currency is gold and women are enslaved. Founded in 1953 in Jerusalem by a Palestinian Islamic scholar, the group presents a “constitution” for its plans for a caliphate. He believes that all Muslim countries should be united under this caliphate and that God, or Allah, will punish Muslims who do not join it. Through military intervention, it would then spread to non-Muslim regions. The group is completely opposed to Western democracy, believing that its religious beliefs should form the basis of laws under the caliphate. Its constitution states that the currency of this world order would be “limited to gold and silver.” And it is also written that in marriage, the wife is “obligated to obey her husband.” Any boy aged 15 and over will also have to undergo military training. He added: “Lawyers give legal advice…doctors treat patients.” Sir Keir also blasted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for claiming he failed to lock up Jimmy Savile while he was Britain's top prosecutor. Boris made this accusation during a session of Family housing in 2022. The claim sparked outrage and prompted thugs to attack Sir Keir outside Parliament, accusing him of “protecting paedophiles”. The opposition leader said: “This has been weaponized by Boris Johnson.” Drug taking, Brexit, Savile smears: Keir Starmer is grilled in our explosive new political show “You heard the way Boris Johnson told me. “You saw what happened on the street a few weeks later when there was an incident on the street with people coming up to me as a direct result of what he had said.” Sir Keir Starmers' biggest turnarounds Sir Keir Starmer has become known as a big turnaround since becoming leader of the Labor Party. Here, The Sun takes a look at some of his most egregious U-turns. BREXIT Sir Keir spent the entire parliamentary year of 2017 trying to reverse Brexit. When he ran for Labor leader in 2020, Sir Keir did not repeat his call for a second Brexit referendum, but he did support freedom of movement. After becoming leader, he said he would not cross the red line of accepting freedom of movement for EU citizens in any future post-Brexit trade deal negotiations with Brussels. However, he pledged to maintain closer commercial relations with Brussels. NATIONALIZATION When he ran for the Labor leadership, Sir Keir pledged to bring public services, including rail, postal, energy and water, into common ownership.” But this commitment did not last long. By September 2021, he had ruled out the nationalization of the big six energy companies and in July 2022, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves abandoned in one fell swoop the pledge to nationalize more public services. The party still intends to return train operators to public ownership, but only when current franchises expire. OUTSOURCING One of Sir Keir's other leadership commitments was to end private sector involvement in the NHS. Again, this did not last long as it was abandoned in the summer of 2022, with Sir Keir saying the party should maintain some level of private provision in the health service. TUITION Sir Keir promised he would end the “national scandal” of student debt by abolishing tuition fees in 2020. Changing his stance, he said the country was in a different financial situation. GREEN PROSPERITY PLAN Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to invest 28 billion a year in green projects when she addressed the first in-person conference under Sir Keir in 2021. But in one of the most resounding U-turns, Labor announced in February that it would spend just over 4.7 billion a year.

