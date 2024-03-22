Donald Trump's lawyer calls New York AG's bond suggestions 'unfair'





1 of 3 | Former President Donald Trump enters the courtroom during his civil fraud trial in New York in January. File photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License photo

March 21 (UPI) — Donald Trump's lawyers called the New York attorney general's proposals to satisfy his bail judgment on civil fraud charges “impractical and unfair” in a court filing Thursday.

Dennis Fan, the attorney general's principal deputy attorney general, suggested in a filing Wednesday that Trump could use the services of multiple agencies to combine funds and pay the $454 million bond. Trump's lawyers say that would require the former president to post more than $500 million in collateral.

“As explained in Defendants' contentions, these separate bonds would still require total collateralization of cash or cash equivalents in excess of $557 million, regardless of the number of sureties involved,” the filing states.

The filing again argues that Trump's punishment for being convicted of civil fraud is excessive. Trump, who is running for reelection, tried unsuccessfully to delay the execution of the judgment. Defense lawyers say Trump is being pressured into staging a “fire sale” of his assets, likely forced to sell them below market value.

Attorney General Letitia James said she would take legal steps to obtain the $454 million judgment, including seizing Trump's properties. In Fan's filing Wednesday, he wrote that it would be an alternative to Trump selling assets to obtain collateral.

“The defendants fail to propose a serious alternative to fully guarantee the judgment,” he wrote. “If the defendants were truly incapable of providing an undertaking, they should at a minimum have consented to having their real estate interests held by the Supreme Court to satisfy the judgment.”

Trump's team also pushed back on the idea.

“This suggestion is both impractical and unfair. The Attorney General cites no New York case law to support this assertion,” they wrote. “In any event, from a risk perspective, the Attorney General's proposal for a 'court-appointed official' to 'hold real property' is functionally equivalent to what the Supreme Court has already imposed in requiring a court-appointed monitor to supervise defendants' business operations.

Trump and the Trump Organization, led by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were found guilty of fraudulently inflating the value of assets to obtain hundreds of millions in capital gains. Judge Arthur Engoron banned Donald Trump from doing business in New York for three years, subject to a financial penalty. He has until Monday to pay the full $454 million bond.

His sons were barred from doing business in New York for two years.

