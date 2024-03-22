Trump asks NY AG to keep 'dirty hands' out of Trump Tower, demands money





But there's just one problem where the former president could find himself in a sticky situation if he used campaign donations to pay off the more than $457 million he now owes the state, a group said ethics watchdog at Business Insider.

“Campaigns are prohibited from spending money on anything that is not a specific election-related expense,” said Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

“Paying a personal judgment does not fall into that category,” he said.

“Of course, Trump might try to do it anyway,” Maguire said, calling federal regulations surrounding such use of donations “obscure.”

“The question is,” he told Business Insider, “whether Republicans on the Federal Election Commission, who have blocked any investigation into Trump and his campaign over the years, would do differently this time.”

In the frenzied fundraising message broadcast to MAGA voters Wednesday, Trump's campaign called on one million “pro-Trump patriots to step up and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

The message said that “crazy radical Democrat” New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office successfully prosecuted Trump after a decade of fraudulent financial records, wanted to seize his properties in the state, including his beloved Trump Tower in Manhattan.

James has already taken the first steps to achieve this in Westchester County, where Trump owns an estate of more than 200 acres, Bloomberg reported.

“The Democrats think this is going to intimidate me,” Trump’s speech on donations continued. “They think that if they take my money to suppress my campaign, I will give up!” the message read. “But worst of all? They think YOU are going to abandon me and that you are going to abandon our country.”

The fundraising message, which also baselessly accused President Joe Biden of having anything to do with the AG fraud case, proclaimed: “WE WILL NEVER GIVE UP!” »

He called on his supporters to donate to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, Trump's main campaign PAC.

The appeal for charity did not explicitly say that Trump would use the money raised to potentially cover the colossal judgment against him. But it suggested that the money would somehow support his battle cry “KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS AWAY FROM THE TRUMP TOWER!”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI on Thursday. James said she would decide whether to seize Trump's assets if he couldn't come up with the money to secure bail or pay the judgment.

“Using campaign money to pay a judgment is both practically and legally implausible,” CREW's Maguire said.

First, there's the question of whether Trump's cash-strapped campaign will ever be able to raise anything close to the money needed to pay the judgment.

“The idea that Trump could legally raise hundreds of millions more from small donors in the coming days makes the odds of winning the lottery seem like a sure bet,” Maguire said.

Then there is the question of legality.

Diverting campaign funds for personal use is prohibited by federal law, he said. Yet the rules governing political action committee spending are far from clear.

But that hasn't stopped Trump from spending PAC money on legal fees, including his four criminal indictments and the New York civil fraud case that, arguably, are personal matters.

Trump has complained, without evidence, that his civil and criminal cases constitute attempts at “election interference.”

A recent BI analysis found that Trump spent more than $52 million on legal fees in 2023 using funds from two political action committees he controls.

Nearly $40 million of the $52.4 million donated by donors was spent on law firms working on cases that had nothing to do with Trump's 2024 presidential bid , according to the analysis.

Maguire told BI that Trump is already stretching the rules by using PAC money to pay tens of millions of dollars in his own non-election-related attorney fees.

According to Maguire, using PAC donations to cover a civil judgment, which he said would apparently be considered a personal expense under Federal Election Commission rules, would be an even more extreme extension of those guidelines.

But Maguire noted that the guidelines are unclear and that the FEC has been friendly toward Trump over the years.

In one key example, the commission declined to take action against Trump in connection with the secret $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels that his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, made just 11 days before the 2016 election.

Former President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Trump says he can't get bail

In a nearly 5,000-page court filing earlier this week, Trump's lawyers said the former president could not afford to post an appeal bond covering the penalty he owed the state of New York following last month's civil fraud judgment.

Obtaining such high bail in time to meet the March 25 deadline “is a practical impossibility,” despite “defendants' diligent and continuing efforts,” Trump's lawyers wrote in the filing.

Trump once again denounced his massive civil fraud judgment in a post Thursday on his social media platform, Truth Social, and insisted he had “done nothing wrong.”

The former president said the judge who presided over his fraud trial, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, “picked a number of THIN AIRs” and “wants me to endorse him, which doesn't “It is not possible for the surety companies to do so in such a case. a high amount, before they can even appeal.”

“It's crazy!” Trump fumed. “If I sold assets and then won the appeal, the assets would be gone forever. Additionally, investing money before an appeal is VERY COSTLY. When I win the appeal, all that money is gone and I wouldn't have done anything wrong.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-new-york-attorney-general-civil-fraud-judgement-donations-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos