Fracture risk is lowest for use of alendronate and pamidronate during MM treatment





The results of an analysis comparing the results of 4 drugs acting as osteoclast inhibitors in patients receiving treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) show that the 5-year risks of osteonecrosis of the jaw and vertebral fracture were the highest. low after administration of pamidronate and alendronate.

The analysis published in Baylor University Medical Center Proceedings examined patient outcomes in relation to treatment with 3 bisphosphonates (alendronate, pamidronate, and zoledronic acid) and 1 RANK ligand inhibitor (denosumab). Data was provided by the TriNetX Diamond Network. The patients, all of whom had a diagnosis of MM according to the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-20) code C90.0, were assigned to one of four cohorts based on medications intended to reduce fractures. . Each cohort included approximately 5,400 patients and none could have a prior diagnosis of osteonecrosis of the jaw according to ICD-10 M87.180. Alendronate was used as the reference drug.

Risks of vertebral fracture and osteonecrosis of the jaw are higher in MM patients receiving osteoclast inhibitors | Image credit: Siniehina – stock.adobe.com

In their investigation of these drugs, the authors noted: “Approximately 70% of patients with multiple myeloma develop pathological fractures. Osteoclast inhibitors can reduce vertebral fractures with an increased risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw. These medications also carry a high risk of significant morbidity, despite their intended use to prevent pathologic fractures among this patient population.

For the analysis focused on vertebral fractures, there was no statistically significant difference between the 4 drugs with respect to relative risk. Denosumab had the highest relative risk (RR) of 1.06 (95% CI, 0.79-1.43; P = 0.7), followed by zoledronic acid at 0.93 (CI at 95%, 0.78-1.11; P = 0.4) and pamidronate at 0.92. (95% CI, 0.68-1.26; P = 0.6). However, more people who received pamidronate had an elevated 5-year risk compared to zoledronic acid and denosumab: 3.40% versus 2.69% versus 1.62%, respectively.

However, when investigators looked at osteonecrosis of the jaw, zoledronic acid and denosumab were associated with significantly higher relative risks; those related to pamidronate were not considered statistically significant compared to alendronate:

Zoledronic acid: RR, 4.9 (95% CI, 3.0-7.8; P < 0.001) Denosumab: RR, 2.9 (95% CI, 1.42-5.95; P = 0.002 ) Pamidronate: RR, 1.4 (95% CI, 0.62 -3.15; P = 0.41)

The total number of corresponding patients at high risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw over 5 years was 1.08%, 0.54%, and 0.63%.

Explaining why their results were remarkable, the authors noted that up to 80% of patients with MM will experience a pathological fracture, particularly of the axial skeleton, during the course of their disease. These fractures produce reduced quality of life with debilitating bone pain and systemic implications such as renal failure, hypercalcemia, and spinal cord compression, leading to poorer clinical outcomes.

Patients who sustain a fracture also have twice the risk of death with disease progression compared to those who do not sustain a fracture. However, due to the severity of adverse risks associated with osteoclast inhibitors, discussions of their safety and effectiveness continue to focus on patient education about these treatments, early detection of a potential fracture, and oral hygiene. -constant dental.

The use of an oral bisphosphonate such as alendronate is considered less aggressive than intravenous treatment, but osteonecrosis caused by oral bisphosphonate responds better to treatment, they concluded. Overall, the data support the continued use of pamidronate and alendronate in patients with MM.

Reference

Browne M, Miles B, Mackey J. Efficacy and risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw for pamidronate, zoledronic acid, and denosumab compared with alendronate in patients with multiple myeloma. Proc (Bayl Univ Med Cent). 2024;37(2):227-229. doi:10.1080/08998280.2023.2298667

