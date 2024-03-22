Turkey to create safe zones in Iraq to fight terrorism, signaling permanent military presence

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Ankara has begun leaking information to the media about its terrorism intentions and recent security negotiations with Iraqi authorities. On Thursday, in reports attributed to Defense Ministry officials, it was revealed for the first time that Turkey was considering establishing buffer zones in Iraq. Turkey has attempted to create a similar security zone in Syria.

A Turkish Defense Ministry official, during a press briefing on Thursday, answered journalists' questions. Asked about the possibility of establishing a joint operations center following recent discussions with Iraqi authorities, the officials said ongoing discussions at various levels with Iraq had made progress.

According to the official, senior Turkish and Iraqi officials, including the defense ministers of both countries, met in Baghdad last week to discuss security issues, particularly measures against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). ), which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, following Turkey's warnings. possible military actions in the region.

The official informed reporters that Iraq perceives the PKK as a threat and responded positively to Turkey's proposal for a joint operations center, showing its willingness to cooperate in counterterrorism efforts.

Ankara wants to integrate the joint operations center into a broader strategic document intended to be signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad in April

Discussing the differences between recent operations against the PKK and those in previous years, the official highlighted changes in approach, emphasizing the shift from limited, temporary operations to ongoing efforts.

Addressing Turkey's strategy to counter threats outside the country, the official stressed the importance of confronting terrorist threats further from the country's borders. They cited ongoing discussions with Iraq on broader issues such as energy and trade, demonstrating overall collaboration. The aim is to simultaneously increase security and prosperity in the region, including by establishing security zones and contributing to regional economic development.

Ankara called the recent PKK attack one of the last desperate acts of the terrorist organization, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure the border and neutralize threats, thereby ensuring the safety and security of Turkey's borders.

Turkey has recently engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts in Iraq, and these are beginning to bear fruit. The Iraqi National Security Council took action last week by banning PKK activities on Iraqi soil, considering it a threat to the country. This development comes as relations with Turkey show signs of improvement.

A high-level Turkish delegation began talks in Baghdad on March 14, addressing crucial security and energy issues ahead of Erdogan's upcoming visit.

The talks in Baghdad saw the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaar Gler and intelligence chief Brahim Kaln along with their Iraqi counterparts. The simultaneous presence of these three people in Iraq is not common.

A joint statement following the security meeting stressed that the presence of the PKK in Iraq, described as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community, constitutes a violation of the Iraqi constitution. The statement also underlined Turkey's appreciation for Iraq's decision to designate the PKK as a banned organization.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said on X that a wide range of bilateral and regional issues as well as President Erdogan's upcoming visit were discussed during the meeting. Hussein stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in security, trade, energy, water, education and other areas beneficial to both nations.

Relations between Turkey and Iraq are strained due to Turkish military operations against PKK militants in northern Iraq as well as disagreements over oil exports and the equitable distribution of water resources.

The conflict over oil exports from the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan has been particularly controversial. After nearly a decade of seeking international arbitration, the Iraqi federal government last year won recognition of its authority to regulate Kurdish oil exports. Ankara was later ordered to compensate Iraq $1.5 billion for transporting these exports without Baghdad's consent, leading Ankara to shut down the export pipeline in protest.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli on Wednesday expressed hope for a rapid reopening of the pipeline. He said President Erdogan would discuss the details during his visit to Iraq.

Turkey conducts military operations in Iraq as needed to combat the PKK while maintaining several military bases in northern Iraq. Before 2018, Turkey had around 10 bases in northern Iraq. Today, there are many small bases and forward operating centers in the region. Among them, the Bashiqa base stands out and has sometimes been the subject of controversy in the media because it was targeted several times by the PKK in 2024. However, the location and size of other bases in Iraq are not disclosed for security reasons.