



Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong speaks during a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Hanoi, January 12, 2024. (AFP)

Hanoi: Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has resigned after just over a year in office, the Communist Party announced yesterday, making him the latest senior official to leave office after likely being involved in an intense anti-Vietnam campaign. -corruption. The party said it accepted his resignation, writing in a statement that the violations committed by Vo Van Thuong left a bad mark on the reputation of the Communist Party. Thuong is the second president to resign in two years, which analysts see as a worrying sign for political stability in a country that plays a key role amid competition between the United States and China and a growing role in the global manufacturing sector. His resignation comes after weeks of rumors suggesting he would be removed from his post and on the eve of a special session of Vietnam's parliament devoted to personnel matters. Days earlier, Vietnamese police said they had arrested the former head of central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province on corruption charges. He was previously supervised by Thuong as provincial party chief. Thuong, 54, became president in March 2023, two months after his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned to take political responsibility for corruption scandals that arose during the pandemic. He was the youngest president since modern Vietnam emerged from war in the mid-1970s. The position of president in Vietnam is largely ceremonial and ranks third in the country's political hierarchy. The most powerful post is that of general secretary of the Communist Party, a post held since 2011 by 79-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong. The ideologically conservative Thuong was seen as Trong's protégé, and his departure underscores the scope of the anti-corruption campaign waged since 2011. Trong's most important legacy, said Nguyen Khac Giang, an analyst at the ISEAS Institute -Yusof Ishak from Singapore. Truong's violations negatively affected public perception, as well as the reputation of the Party and the state. Aware of his responsibilities before the Party, the state and the people, Thuong submitted his resignation from his position, said a party statement reported by state media VN Express International. The announcement comes ahead of a meeting in Hanoi of Vietnam's parliament scheduled for Thursday, at which it is likely to endorse the party's decision to accept the resignation. It is unlikely that a permanent replacement will be elected very soon, Giang added. The exact nature of the violations was unclear, but Thuong's resignation came days after the former head of Central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province was arrested on corruption allegations while Thuong was chief of the party in the province. The former executive was part of an investigation targeting a real estate company for alleged forgery. The fact that the alleged violations were reported by the Central Inspection Commission, the Communist Party mechanism responsible for leading the anti-corruption campaign, implied that Thuong was involved in the anti-corruption campaign, Giang said.

