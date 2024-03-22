Trump's invitation to major donors prioritizes the committee paying his legal bills over the RNC





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's new joint fundraising deal with the Republican National Committee directs donations to his campaign and a political action committee that pays the former president's legal bills before the RNC gets a share, according to a fundraising invitation obtained by The Associated Press. .

The unorthodox diversion of funds to the Save America PAC makes it more likely that Republican donors will see their money go to Trump's lawyers, who have received at least $76 million over the past two years to defend him against four acts of felony charge and several civil cases. Some Republicans are already concerned that Trump's takeover of the RNC could hurt the cash-strapped party.

Trump has invited major donors to Palm Beach, Florida, for a fundraiser on April 6, as his fundraising trails well behind President Joe Biden and national Democrats. The fine print of the invitation indicates that donations to the Trump 47 Committee will first be used to give the maximum amount allowed under federal law to the Trump campaign. Whatever is left of the donation then goes toward a maximum contribution to Save America, and then whatever is left goes to the RNC and then to the state's political parties.

Adav Noti, executive director of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan organization in Washington, said it was a departure from fundraising norms. Usually, Noti said, candidates prioritize raising money that can be spent directly on campaign activities. Save America, on the other hand, is structured as a leadership PAC and therefore cannot spend directly on Trump's own campaign activities. Legal expenses made up 85% of Save Americas' total operating expenses in the first two months of this year, about the same level as in 2023, when such expenses were about 89%. So far this year, he has spent $8.5 million on legal fees.

The reason most candidates don't do this is that the hardest money to raise is money that can be spent directly on the campaign, said Noti, a former Federal Election Commission attorney. No other candidate has used a leadership PAC like the Trump campaign did.

The Trump campaign noted that Save America spends on expenses other than legal fees and that donors to the April fundraiser who contribute $814,600 per person or $250,000 per person will only see $5,000 $ from their donation to Save America, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars. at the RNC.

Save America also covers a very active and robust post-presidential office and other miscellaneous expenses not related to fighting illegal witch hunts perpetrated by Crooked Joe Biden. The Trump campaign, the RNC and state Republican parties ultimately receive the overwhelming majority of funds raised through the Trump 47 Committee. Of the maximum contribution of $824,600 from individual donors, less than 1% ( 0.006%) goes to Save America, Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

A separate contribution form for the Trump 47 Committee allows donors to give smaller contributions or a contribution of any size, but still specifies in fine print that the donation must first be allocated to the Trump campaign and to Save America.

Trump's hand-picked leadership team for the RNC includes his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is co-chair of the committee, and Chris LaCivita, who is effectively one of two campaign managers for the Trump campaign and now takes also a leader. of the role of staff at the RNC.

Lara Trump said in February that she thought Republican voters would like to see the RNC pay Trump's legal fees.

But shortly before the RNC leadership change vote, LaCivita told the AP in an interview that not a cent of the RNC's money or, for that matter, campaign money was used or will be used to pay legal fees, he said.

Before Trump was a candidate, the RNC paid some of his legal fees for cases in New York that began when he was president, the Washington Post reported. Former chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was ousted this month, said in 2022 the RNC would stop paying once Trump was a candidate.

The new arrangement does not direct RNC funds to lawyers, but it ensures that when checks are written to the new combined Republican campaign, Trump's campaign and Save America will be paid first.

According to the fine print, any donor who wishes can distribute their contribution differently. Donors could also bypass the fundraising agreement and give directly to the RNC or any other entity.

Trump's political operation is struggling to catch up with Biden on fundraising and organizing. His main campaign account and the Save America PAC reported raising a total of $15.9 million in February and ended the month with more than $37 million on hand, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday evening.

Both committees are key parts of Trump's fundraising operation, but they represent only part of the picture. The rest of his fundraising apparatus is expected to release updated numbers in April, along with the new Trump 47 committee formed with the Republican National Committee.

Trump badly needs money to pay his legal bills, is gutting his PAC and spending huge sums of money from his campaign committee, said Brett Kappel, a longtime campaign finance lawyer who has represented both Republicans and Democrats.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, said its political operation raised $53 million last month and ended in February with $155 million available. This includes Biden's joint fundraising with the Democratic National Committee. The full picture won't be available until April, when some of the committees involved in his political operation are due to file reports.

His main campaign account raised $21 million in February, according to his latest FEC filing, and ended the month with $71 million on hand.

As the party's presumptive nominee, Trump effectively controls the RNC and his political operations can now take advantage of the much higher contribution limits that apply to party committees. Although candidates can accept a maximum donation of $3,300, under the joint fundraising agreement a single donor could write a check for just over $800,000, while a couple could contribute $1.6 million.

The April 6 fundraiser, planned to benefit the Trump 47 committee, lists billionaire investor John Paulson as host and co-chairs include Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas-based businessman who had supported the governor's presidential campaign. Florida Ron DeSantis; John Catsimatidis, New York grocery billionaire; Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and director of the Small Business Administration when Trump was president; casino mogul Steve Wynn; and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Guests are asked to contribute $814,600 per person as a President's Contributor, which includes a seat at Trump's table, or $250,000 per person as a Host Committee Contributor. Both options come with a photo opportunity and a personalized copy of Trump's book featuring photographs from his administration, Our Journey Together.

Three of Trump's former rivals for the GOP nomination, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are all expected to appear as special guests.

Associated Press writers Brian Slodysko and Aaron Kessler in Washington contributed to this report.

