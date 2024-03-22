Is Pakistan Resetting Military-Civilian Ties?





At first glance, the Pakistani military might appear to have simply turned the tables to offer one set of civilian cutouts to replace another. The earlier models of the civil facade, the Bhutto-Zardaris and the Sharifs, returned to the forefront while Imran Khan, the last to be discarded, was eliminated. However, the scenario is more complex because there are real dynamics at play, and not simple theatrical scenes.

Months after Khan was ousted as prime minister through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly on April 10, 2022, the military staged an unprecedented media event. Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence, and Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, addressed a press conference to clarify the position of the army on many national issues.

Their main aim was to refute Khan's allegations that the army and its then chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, were the orchestrators of his ouster. However, another recurring theme in the presentation carried a longer-term, system-related omen.

New model

Without saying it in absolutely direct terms, they seemed to recognize that their institution had made a mistake by repeatedly intervening in political processes. In much clearer terms, they promised the nation that such actions would never happen again in the future. General Bajwa's new slogan, “democracy is the way forward”, was held up as the model for the new politics.

Looking at the processes leading up to the February 2024 general election and its outcome, there appears to be little reason to believe the promise has been kept. Before examining the reasons for the breach of the promise, it would be useful to enumerate the ways in which it was broken.

Khan and several other leaders of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been arraigned in a plethora of cases on charges ranging from treason to theft. When the party protested these actions, sometimes violently, legal measures were tightened, and hundreds of activists were incarcerated and senior leaders were forced to renounce their membership and denounce the leader. Ultimately, the party was refused the use of its election symbol, the cricket bat, and its candidates had to run for office as independents.

Almost all these actions were taken under the aegis of the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet at the Centre, which took office after the 2022 no-confidence vote, and associated governments in the provinces.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has largely embraced the anti-PTI action, and the judiciary has not always been impartial. The caretaker governments, which held power from the date the elections were announced to the date the process was completed, brought little relief to the PTI. Khan and his party vehemently criticized all these institutions and agencies, but the real focus of their anger was the military.

Neutral observers found no abnormality in all this since it was an open secret that the PTI had broken a taboo by tarnishing the armed forces. In any case, the PTI would never have come to power without the support of the army; Additionally, his government, formed in 2018, has consistently worked with the military to harass political opponents.

Election results

Given this context and the history of democracy in Pakistan, it was almost certain that the outcome of the elections would, at the very least, be altered. There were reports of returning officers declaring PTI-backed candidates winners on the evening of counting only to reverse their decision the next morning. Other types of shenanigans have also been reported.

A major problem with these reports is that they appear to have been filed by people who are not well informed about the procedures (the generic social media problem) and have not been able to accurately identify the wrongdoing.

In the event, independent candidates backed by the PTI, and so known for their closeness to the party that they were virtually party nominees, emerged as the largest bloc in Parliament.

Former President Arif Alvi (R) administers the oath of office to Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on March 4. Sharif was elected prime minister on March 3 for the second time and presides over a fragile alliance. | Photo credit: AFP

However, this bloc, made up of 93 directly elected members, was far from having reached halfway. The 336-member National Assembly of Pakistan has 266 directly elected members; the remaining 70 seats are reserved for women (60) and religious minorities (10). These reserved seats are allocated to the different parties in proportion to the number of directly elected seats they have won.

In theory, PTI independents could have claimed a majority of directly elected members (134) if the party had entered into an alliance with either the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or the PML (N), which won 75 directly elected seats, or the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which had 54.

Highlights Independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have emerged as the largest bloc in Parliament. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People's Party will not be able to function freely as they do not have a majority of their own. The military realized that it was not equipped to manage the political economy and could not escape the repercussions of its mistakes. Political formations

Given Khan's hostility towards the two traditionally important political formations, to which they reciprocate with equal fervor, these options have been ruled out. An almost natural result was that the PML(N) was able to form a coalition government with the support of the Muttahida Quami Movement and some minor parties. With the allocation of reserved party seats, their final strength in the National Assembly is as follows: the PML(N)-led coalition: 157, the PPP: 73, and the opposition bloc nominally led by the PTI (the Sunni Ittehad Council): 105.

The PPP supported the PML(N) coalition in the confidence vote. In return, the PML(N) supported the PPP's attempt to make its co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, the president of Pakistan. By March 11, the new administration was complete, with Shehbaz Sharif taking over as Prime Minister and Zardari installed at Aiwan-e-Sadr (the president's official residence).

At the provincial level, the PML(N) formed the government in Punjab with Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as chief minister. The PPP formed the government in Sindh and Balochistan and the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Was this electoral result organized by the powers in place? Even the most impartial observers think this is probably the case. This is not something new in Pakistani politics, and the result is, in some ways, tailor-made for the establishment. The PTI has found its place, but the PML(N) and the PPP will not be able to function in complete freedom because they lack a majority on their own.

Three provinces are under what the establishment considers relatively responsible parties, while the PTI too may be wary of destabilizing the system given its control over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Overall, the military can also point out that the PTI would have won far fewer seats if the fraud had been as widespread as it claims.

To return to the reasons which led to breaking the promise of political abstinence, it would perhaps be a question of discovering the risks of jumping from the tiger's back. During the protests against Khan's ouster, the only striking and surprising revelation was the degree of animosity toward the military. Many protesters might have believed that Khan was a good leader who had been mishandled. But many others seemed driven to fury by an institution that had always controlled the nation's destiny, bungled the work, and compounded its mistakes.

Even as the military realized that it was ill-equipped to manage the political economy, it was also perhaps discovering the impossibility of simply walking away from the repercussions of its mistakes. After years of overreach, it has created so many imbalances that a democratic alternative would struggle to repair the damage on its own.

During the year and few months it was in power, the Shehbaz Sharif government seemed acutely aware of the need to rebuild an economy gutted by the previous regime. External help is essential but will only be available if severe measures are taken. Each inevitable decision sparked protests from a PTI, indifferent to the constraints the country was under. The conditions were perfect for the rise of a demagogue who would follow the dictates of his ego without worrying about the consequences.

It would not be inaccurate to say that the PTI has to a large extent forced the hands of the military. He acted as if he had no idea of ​​the reality of the country or his responsibilities as a power seeker. There was no altruism on the part of the military either.

The entire system, on which the army also relies, was in danger of collapsing. In these circumstances, the best option was to install an alternative that could do a better job and cooperate with it.

Under the PML(N)-PPP combination, the army has a point of contact who is experienced in Pakistan's power dynamics. If this latest experiment in managing democratic forces works, military-civilian relations could achieve a certain balance. Once some form of stability is restored, all options may again be reconsidered.

Kesava Menon is a commentator and analyst. He is the author of Never Tell Them We Are the Same People: Notes on Pakistan.

