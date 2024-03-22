The rise and fall of Boris Johnson is a parable for us all





THE recent Channel 4 documentaries on Boris Johnson have captivated television, giving substance to this claim, generally attributed to Philip L. Graham, editor of THE Washington Postthat journalism is the first draft of history. Four episodes traced the rise and fall of Johnson, reminding us of the tumultuous years we have just lived through: the Brexit campaign; the 2016 referendum with its unexpected result; the resulting struggles for the leadership and soul of the Conservative Party; the 2019 elections and the defeat of Jeremy Corbyn; and then the horrors of Covid, from which we are still emerging. Mr. Johnson's rise and fall exhibits characteristics of both tragedy and farce. The tragedy is the classic problem of a talented public figure destroyed by irremediable character flaws; the farce is, well, Boris: his chubby, needy, cartoonish self, and the extraordinary power of that self to amuse, enlist, seduce, and deceive. Some of the most interesting thoughts about Mr. Johnson come from unexpected sources. Jennifer Arcuri, often portrayed by the press as a dizzy entrepreneurial sexpot, proved psychologically perceptive and astute about the infantile sources of Mr. Johnson's instability. Nigel Farage suggested Mr Johnson never really wanted Brexit and was unsure what to do with it once he got it. And Mr Corbyn, who lost so spectacularly to Mr Johnson, had measured what to say about the dangers of overthrowing Parliament. The message, in one sentence, was that we should be aware of the importance of uplifting those whose needs for love and acclaim do not match their moral insight. Yet Mr. Johnson's rise and fall is also a parable for us all. Our society has developed the dangerous habit of idolizing fame, of valuing those who know how to push our buttons, who make us laugh or who promise us easy deliverance from struggle and mediocrity. We have come to believe that it is more important to be something that TO DO something. To me, this goes against biblical and Christian ideas about vocation and marks the loss of Christian influence in political life. God does not call those who are overly ambitious, those who are motivated by glory, or those whose charm is a projection of self-love. Biblical leaders (think Abraham, Moses, Miriam, Samuel, David, John the Baptist, Peter, Mary, the mother of Jesus, and Mary Magdalene) often seem surprised to be called by God. This call comes with a task, a commission, for which they often feel inadequate. True leaders are humble and are often the ones who truly make things happen. Mr Johnson's era has not been without success: the development and rollout of the Covid vaccine is one of them. But he is also a warning, not so much for what he did or did not do, but for what he told us about ourselves. I look forward to more boring leadership.

