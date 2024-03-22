Indonesian presidential candidate Anies seeks to restart elections as losers denounce 'interference'





JAKARTA (March 21): The legal team of losing Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan on Thursday called on the Constitutional Court to order a new election that would exclude President Joko Widodo's son, alleging that his last-minute inclusion in the vice post -president had been unfairly influenced. the vote. The call comes just hours after official election results Wednesday evening showed a landslide victory for Defense Minister and former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who won nearly 60 percent of the vote, buoyed by tacit support of the very popular Widodo, better known. like Jokowi. Former Jakarta governor Anies, who received 25% of the vote, filed a complaint in court on Thursday and his rival Ganjar Pranowo, who won 16%, said he too would challenge the result in the same court . Such challenges are commonplace in Indonesian elections. Anies' legal team said Prabowo's victory was the result of administration interference. A ruling last year by the Constitutional Court to change eligibility rules allowed Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become Prabowo's running mate. “We have requested a new vote without this vice-presidential candidate, so there will be no more interference,” Anies’ lawyer Ari Yusuf Amir told reporters. Controversial decision The Constitutional Court's decision was highly controversial, as the court's then-chief justice, Anwar Usman, is Jokowi's brother-in-law and was later reprimanded by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself . Anwar is still on the bench but is barred from participating in any electoral dispute. The president's allies have denied any interference in the decision. A spokesperson for the president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the call for a new election. Prabowo, a fiery military man turned Tik Tok sensation, won the election in his third attempt at the top job, appealing to young voters, buoyed by former rival Jokowi's implicit support and his promise continuity of its policy. Responding to the results on Wednesday, Prabowo thanked his supporters and Jokowi, and pledged to be a leader for all Indonesians. His team said it has more than 30 lawyers ready to face any legal challenge. Mahfud MD, Ganjar's third-place running mate, said Thursday that the Feb. 14 vote was “the most brutal” since Indonesia began holding direct presidential elections two decades ago, in due to interference from state officials. Anies' team refused to concede. “From the beginning, the process was problematic and this led to extraordinary problems,” attorney Ari said. “Because the vice presidential candidate is the son of a president, it had a huge impact.” “Let us fight honestly, fairly and freely,” he added. Anies' team also alleged that welfare was widely distributed to influence the vote, presenting the court with stacks of documents that they said contained evidence of the mobilization of welfare agencies and officials. State to swing the elections in favor of Prabowo. The government has already rejected these claims. Ganjar said the challenge was necessary to “restore the credibility of our democracy.” Anies said the electoral process was as important as the outcome, and his case was about ensuring democracy was protected and maintained. “There have been many problems and we want them corrected so they don’t happen again,” he said.

