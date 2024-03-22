Politics
WASHINGTON Today, United States Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat of Maryland), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committeedelivered his opening remarks at the Committee's plenary hearing on the implementation of the U.S. anti-corruption strategy, where he highlighted the importance of fighting corruption at home and abroad by as a fundamental national security priority.
Our founding fathers understood that the temptation to take shortcuts is part of human nature, » declared President Cardin. Today, we must recognize that there will always be people in positions of power who attempt to use their status to enrich themselves. The question is how can governments solve this problem? How can we pursue it? How can we stop it? How can we mitigate it? Finding the answers to these questions is one of the keys to global peace and stability.
President Cardins' remarks, as delivered, are presented below.
Corruption is a cancer. This exists in all countries and in all societies. This undermines the rule of law and good governance. This threatens the safety and security of people everywhere. And it empowers dictators and authoritarians, terrorists and criminals, all over the world.
Putin's $1.3 billion Russian palace with a wine cellar, an indoor hockey rink and golden toilet brushes, which is pretty good for a career civil servant. This was documented by Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation. Xi Jinping's so-called anti-corruption purge of nearly five million people aims to strengthen his grip on China. For Hungary, Mexico, Liberia and Indonesia, no country is safe.
The founding fathers of our nations recognized the threat of foreign influence. They included the Foreign Emoluments Clause in our Constitution to prevent foreign governments from enriching those who hold our nation's highest offices. Our founding fathers understood that the temptation to take shortcuts is part of human nature.
Today, we must recognize that there will always be people in positions of power who attempt to use their status to enrich themselves. The question is how can governments solve this problem? How can we pursue it? How can we stop it? How can we mitigate it?
Finding the answers to these questions is one of the keys to global peace and stability. I have long championed the fight against corruption here, here and abroad. In consultation with the State Department and USAID, Congress recently passed my Combating Global Corruption Act. It requires the State Department to release a public report on countries that are making progress in the fight against corruption, to give them a pat on the back and encourage more countries to do the same.
And countries that fail to make progress in the fight against corruption will be reported to Congress. It also asks administrations to evaluate whether any foreign individuals in countries on the classified list should be sanctioned under the Global Magnistky Human Rights Accountability Act, which became permanent when it been reauthorized in 2022. I want to emphasize that the law requires the Department of State to also provide us with a budget for implementing this report each year and moving forward. These are important tools in the long-term fight against corruption, a fight that I am happy to say the Biden administration understands and has undertaken with great enthusiasm. In June 2021, the administration issued a national security memorandum making the fight against corruption a critical interest in U.S. national security.
It states in the clearest possible way that corruption threatens our national security, economic equity, global anti-poverty and development efforts, and democracy itself. From overseeing aid to Ukraine, where the administration has three inspectors general, to holding corrupt officials accountable, as the administration has done with more than 80 visa restrictions and 61 designations of individuals under the Global Magnitsky Act. We still have a lot to do. American officials who handle the people's affairs must set an example by maintaining the highest level of integrity. That’s why we also passed an amendment last year prohibiting senior State Department officials from lobbying on behalf of foreign governments for at least three years after their administration ends. service and banned secretaries of state and their deputies for life from lobbying foreign governments.
These are the kinds of concrete steps we are taking that we believe can deliver concrete results and show a model program for other countries to follow. I mentioned Russia at the beginning of my speech and I would like to request that a statement prepared for today's hearing by Maria Pevchikh be placed in the record, she is the chairwoman of the board of directors of the foundation anti-corruption founded by Alexeï Navalny. . It is the source of some of the best information on corruption in Putin's Russia and, without objection, will be included in our archives.
I look forward to hearing from our witnesses and seeing what's working around the world, what we could do more of, what additional action you need from Congress, and how we can address this fundamental security concern national in the fight against corruption.
