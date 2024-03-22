Trump could receive $3.5 billion if Truth Social goes public





The man who propelled himself to the White House with his prolific, if controversial, use of social media is now ready to use it to net himself a huge payday.

Former President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is preparing to go public at a current valuation of $6 billion. Trump himself would own about 60% of Truth Social if it went public, ultimately earning him $3.5 billion.

On Friday, Truth Social shareholders will vote on whether to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Digital World Acquisition. The vote is almost certain to pass given the sky-high valuation.

The deal has been in the works for a few years and has hit several stumbling blocks along the way, including allegations of insider trading, but may finally come to fruition. Backed by Trump's staunch supporters, the deal appears poised to net the former president a huge windfall, just as his cash flow and net worth are in question now that he is on the hook for hundreds of millions dollars after losing two civil cases in New York. A civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Leticia James ordered Trump to post $454 million bail by Monday. In January, a judge ruled that Trump must pay $83 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her.

The massive valuation hanging over Truth Social isn't necessarily aligned with its financials. Rather, it's a product of its owners' ardent online support.

Truth Social appears to be a meme or cult stock, says Michael Klausner, a Stanford law and business professor who has sued SPACs in the past for allegedly misleading investors.

Since its inception in October 2021, DWAC stock is up 324%. Recently, when it became increasingly clear that Truth Social was going public, the stock soared 60% over an 11-day period in late January. As if to illustrate the connection between Trump's political outlook and his business ties, the stock soared both when he won the Iowa primary and when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican primary. So far this year, shares are up 133% as the prospect of the SPAC merger and subsequent IPO draws closer.

Much of the rise in valuations is driven by Trump voters eager to support their candidate not only in the election but also in his latest business venture.

Truth Socials shares trade in the stratosphere, Klausner says. Eventually, its stock price will fall to reflect its economic situation, which at this point appears poor.

Like most tech startups looking to go public, Truth Social has made no profit, losing $31.6 million through the third quarter of 2023. However, its revenue is also almost non-existent, which is slightly more worrying for any company (apart from biotechnology) that wishes to hit the public markets. In the third quarter of 2023, the company only generated $1.1 million in revenue.

As a social media app, Truth Social has around 8.9 million registered accounts, a paltry number compared to the major platforms that dominate the industry. (Facebook, for example, has over 3 billion users). As a newcomer, it ranks above other niche platforms that, like Truth Social, enjoy media coverage that exceeds their size. Bluesky, started by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has about 4 million total signups, and Mastodon, another budding X replacement, had 2.3 million as of October.

The eagerness and zeal behind Truth Social is reminiscent of some of the most frenzied meme stock moments that have taken the internet by storm.

None have been more popular than the widely publicized Gamestop fiasco when retail investors on Reddit held the stock, driving up its price, while large institutional investors like hedge funds Citadel and Melvin Capital shorted it. Ultimately, the stock continued to rise because these retail investors, who were reading regular people, had developed such a social media frenzy around Gamestop that they continued to buy the stock and refuse to sell it. , driving up its price. Meanwhile, none of Gamestop's financial performance justified the astronomical stock price imposed on it.

This time around, retail investors appear ready to do the same thing, but perhaps less because of an Internet trend and more because of a presidential candidate who inspires outsized loyalty among his supporters.

Trump, with a business line bearing his name ranging from steakhouses to country clubs to NFTs, has found success by parlaying his political reputation into an eager following. His NFT collection, the Trump Digital Trading Cards, sold out in less than a day. A set of shiny gold sneakers with red soles, dubbed The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker and priced at $399, sold out even faster, selling out in just a few hours.

But investors should already be wary of the risks of investing in the stock market, perhaps even more so in the case of a Trump digital company. Barely a month after their first sales, Trump NFTs were already down 99%.

