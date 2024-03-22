Donald Trump owes the Secret Service $584,000





Former President Donald Trump owes the U.S. Secret Service nearly $584,000 for air travel, according to a recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee in November's presidential election, has seen his finances come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following the $454 million judgment in his New York civil fraud case. York. The former president, along with his two adult sons and others associated with the Trump Organization, were convicted of fraud by New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for inflating the value of Trump's properties and his net worth on forms for lenders.

The committee to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump for President 2024 submitted an FEC form on Wednesday regarding campaign finances for the month of February. According to Trump's “debts and obligations” form, he owes the Secret Service $583,955.29 for air travel.

Former President Donald Trump boards his private plane, also known as Trump Force One, as he leaves Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after being booked into the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta,…his private plane, also known as Trump Force One, as he leaves Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after being booked into the County Jail Fulton on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. According to documents recently filed with the Federal Election Commission, Trump owes the U.S. Secret Service nearly $584,000 for air travel. More from Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The document also lists reimbursement amounts Trump's team owes ABC News and The New York Times for “news plane billing.” In total, the former president owes news organizations $4,824.71.

According to an FEC filing regarding Trump's campaign finances for the final quarter of 2023, which was also submitted by the commission on Wednesday, the former president owed the Secret Service $321,559.44 for airfare expenses to December 31st. Times the same amounts in December as he owed them in February.

Newsweek contacted the U.S. Secret Service via email on Thursday for additional information. An email was also sent to Trump's campaign for comment.

The former president argued that the civil charges filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James were false and claimed that his properties are worth far more than Engoron concluded in his judgment after a multi-year trial. weeks in the fall.

His defense also said it was “virtually impossible” for Trump to release his $454 million judgment before Monday's deadline. If the former president fails to obtain the full amount in time, James' office will be authorized to begin enforcing the judgment by potentially seizing some of his assets and properties.

In order to match the bail, Trump can either post the full amount in cash or a mix of cash and securities he collects from entities that would be required to pay the nearly half-billion-dollar judgment. dollars.

Trump said in a deposition last spring that his company had “over $400 million in cash” and that cash was growing “very substantially every month.” As of mid-March, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion. However, most of its assets are real estate.

