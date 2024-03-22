Xi Jinping to meet CEOs, seek foreign investment





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with a group of U.S. business leaders next week in Beijing, seeking to attract U.S. businesses amid a decline in foreign investment. The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday March 27, will includeEvan GreenbergCEO of an insurerChub,Stephen Orlinspresident of theNational Committee on U.S.-China RelationsAndCraig Allenpresident of theUS-China Business CouncilThe Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reportedThursday March 21th). The meeting will follow the China Development Forum, an annual gathering where global business leaders meet with Chinese policymakers to discuss topics such as China's economic growth, artificial intelligence and climate change, according to The report. This year's forum is particularly important as China grapples with economic challenges, including a slowdown, weak consumption and declining private sector investment, the report said. Foreign companies are also seeking assurances from Beijing over inconsistent regulations and growing operational risks. American CEOs, who were notably absent from last year's forum due to tense political relations between the United States and China, are expected to have a strong presence this year, according to the report. The United States will host the world's largest business delegation, representing 34 of the more than 85 senior executives attending the event. Participants will understandTim CookofApple,Stephen Schwarzmanofblack stone,Ken GriffinofCitadelAndNoel QuinnofHSBCaccording to the report. Xi's meeting with U.S. CEOs follows a dinner hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council for Xi in San Francisco last November, according to the report. During that dinner, Xi sought help from U.S. businesses to ease bilateral tensions, but provided no assurances about Beijing's focus on national security and perceived Western threats. Leaders at the meeting are likely to focus on the impact of U.S.-China tensions on trade and express hope for stable relations, the report said. They may also raise concerns about data transfer regulations, market access barriers, government procurement and subsidies. It was reported in December that China was facing falling exports, a slowdown in manufacturing and a collapse in real estate. The effects of the country economic downturnhave been felt by Chinese consumers, including even members of the middle and upper classes.

