Is it finally time for Donald Trump to pay up?





Given Donald Trump's general state of disquiet, it's not always easy to determine which of the former president's many grievances upset him the most. The idea that he is being unjustly persecuted is, after all, the wake-up call for his candidacy. But it's safe to say that the TRUMP BREAKING ALERT I received on Thursday represents something more than just a frantic call from direct marketers for money to fuel a cash-starved campaign . KEEP YOUR DIRTY HANDS AWAY FROM THE TRUMP TOWER, the email demanded. The missive goes on to explain that crazy Radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER! Theoretically, this might even be true one day.

Unsurprisingly, Trump didn't mention why the iconic property bearing his ornate name might be in danger: He must pay the judgment in a civil fraud lawsuit in New York that, including fines and interest, amounts to more than four hundred and fifty. four million dollars. If the former president and presumptive Republican nominee does not submit financial security by Monday, James could begin seizing his assets in order to recover money owed to the state. Earlier this week, Trump's lawyers said it was virtually impossible to meet the deadline, admitting that they had contacted thirty companies to provide bail for Trump and all thirty had refused. Declaring bankruptcy is an option Trump has resorted to repeatedly during his checkered business career, but former presidents are resisting, for now. But the bills are growing. In addition to the penalty for running a fraudulent business in New York, Trump still owes eighty-three million dollars for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault. With four criminal cases still pending against the former president and hordes of lawyers to pay, the Trump leadership PAC reported in a new filing this week that it has spent more than five million dollars on legal fees for him last month alone, more than the entirety of what the PAC took.

In other words, the financial crisis resulting from Trump's numerous legal problems is also a campaign crisis for him. As the long election campaign begins, the ex-president is slightly ahead of Joe Biden in the polls, but is significantly behind in fundraising. In total, the Biden campaign reported ending February with more than seventy million dollars on hand; the Trump campaign, with $33.5 million, had less than half that. Yet calling this a cash flow crisis underestimates the extent to which Trump's loss in the New York deal risks triggering a full-blown identity crisis for the ex-president. Paying will be painful; Whether the assets must be sold or seized, it appears that Trump does not have enough cash on hand to extricate himself from this matter without sacrifice. It is not at all inconceivable that once the affair is finally over, he no longer owns that famous gaudy penthouse in his eponymous building, or even the building itself. As Thomas de Monchaux observed in 2016, not since Thomas Jefferson at Monticello or William Randolph Hearst at San Simeon has someone so close to the pinnacle of American political life been so closely identified with a single structure. If Trump is no longer the billionaire owner of Trump Tower, or even a billionaire at all, then what exactly is he?

For Biden, this is increasingly a punchline. At back-to-back fundraising receptions Wednesday in Texas, where Biden raised more than two million dollars in cash, the president began what sounded like one of his breezy anecdotes, about a man who is approached by him complaining of a crushing debt. To which Biden responded: Donald, I can't help you. The throng of wealthy Dallas donors, including billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, a Republican who refuses to vote for Trump, broke down.

What a week in the most bizarre campaign ever in America. And yes, I know: the 2020 election was pretty damn crazy too, what with the global pandemic and Trump fans storming the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying his defeat. But this time, the ex-president is not just repeating threats of violence if he loses again; he also faces the realistic possibility of bankruptcy and prison time. If he seems more frantic on the campaign trail, that's probably because he is. For more than a year, the former president has called this election a final battle for America's apocalyptic end-of-days message that seems calculated to appeal to the Republican Party's evangelical-Christian base. It could also be interpreted as a very personal lament from Trump, who seeks to end the year either as the most powerful man in the world or as a bankrupt crook dodging creditors and criminal convictions. For him, 2024 could indeed prove to be a final assessment.

The multitude of lawsuits is just one reason why Trump may be weaker than poll numbers currently suggest. Another underestimated liability for Himalaya in 2020 may be the small but significant number of Republicans like Cuban who simply won't vote for Trump. Let's just say that this cohort turned out to be much smaller and less influential within the GOP than one might have imagined, given Trump's many infractions. Trump's biggest Republican rival, Nikki Haley, dropped out after Super Tuesday, having lost her home state and every other in which she competed except Vermont. Last summer, the Times reported that about a quarter of Republicans were likely, non-Trump voters; but, in the end, the anti-Trump forces within his party didn't even muster much. In Washington, the Republican establishment is so intimidated that almost all of its members have lined up behind Trump, even most elected Republicans, like Mitch McConnell, who dared to condemn the ex-president when they wrongly thought that that January 6 marks the end of his political career.

However, in a close general election, even a small subset of Republican refuseniks could make a difference. Recent indicators suggest they exist. Earlier this month, in the potentially decisive state of Michigan, Haley received about three hundred thousand votes. On Tuesday, even though Haley was officially out of the race and Trump faced no real opposition, voters in several states showed up to vote against their party's leader, about two hundred thousand of them in Ohio and in Florida. Republican strategist Sarah Longwell still estimates that nearly thirty percent of Republicans may not vote for Trump in the fall. Of course, some of these voters are going to go home for Trump, she told me. Some already supported Biden in 2020. But there are also new dual-Trump voters who are ready to vote against him in November, even if they have an unfavorable opinion of Joe Biden. It is these voters who make the margin and who will decide the 2024 elections.

I don't want to exaggerate this. Most public polls currently show that Trump has consolidated support among self-identified Republican voters more than Biden has consolidated his Democratic base. But it's worth remembering that Trump beat Hillary Clinton by just ten thousand votes in Michigan in 2016. This year, much attention has been paid to Democratic voters in that state, unhappy with Biden's support for Israel in its Gaza war . Trump's vulnerability within his own party has received far less attention.

Which is why one of the most underrated events of the week might have been former Trump vice president Mike Pence's announcement last Friday that he would not support Trump this fall. When Pence told Fox News that deep differences meant he could not support Trump, it was the first time since World War II, when John Nance Garner said Franklin Roosevelt should not seek a third term, that a vice president did it publicly. refused to endorse the president he served. Maybe it won't matter. Pence's fortunes within the GOP sank after he challenged Trump on January 6, 2021, and certified Biden's electoral college victory; as a 2024 presidential candidate, he failed so quickly that he never even made it to the primary election.

But Pence joins a long list of former administration officials who have spoken out against the ex-president: Trump chiefs of staff John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney; his Secretaries of Defense Jim Mattis and Mark Esper; his Attorney General Bill Barr; his national security advisers HR McMaster and John Bolton. These are hardly examples of the left-wing deep state. In 2021, the pro-Trump crowd, inflamed against the vice president by Trump himself, shouted Hang Mike Pence! Maybe, just maybe, it's time for Trump to pay up.

