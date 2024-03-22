President Joko Widodo respects KPU recap results





President Jokowi appreciated the results of the vote count for the 2024 elections carried out by the General Election Commission. (Presidential Secretariat YouTube) PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is grateful that the process of summarizing the vote count of the 2024 elections has been completed and appreciates the results determined by the General Election Commission (KPU). “I really appreciate and appreciate the existing processes,” said the President during a working visit (kunker) to Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Thursday (21/3). The President also appreciated the hard work of the KPU and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) in completing the recapitulation on time. Also read: Rejection of the results of the 2024 elections deemed fair “I think we should appreciate it so that everything goes well and on time,” he explained. The KPU officially determined the results of the national vote recapitulation for the 2024 elections. Candidate pair (paslon) number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially became the winner of the 2024 presidential election. The results of the summary are contained in KPU Decree (SK) Number 360 of 2024 Concerning Determination of Election Results for President and Vice President, Members of the DPR, DPD, Provincial DPRD and Regency/Regency DPRD city ​​at the national level in the 2024 elections. 2024 at 22:19 WIB. Also read: Voting recap for 2024 elections enters final phase “To determine the results of the national presidential and vice-presidential elections based on minutes number 218/PL.01.8-BA/05/KPU/V/2024,” KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari told the KPU building, in central Jakarta. , March 20, 2024. The votes obtained by each pair of candidates in the decree are in accordance with the minutes of the KPU. Candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar won 40,971,906 votes, Prabowo-Gibran received 96,214,691 votes. “The number of valid votes for candidate pair number 3 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD is 27,040,878 votes,” explained Hasyim. (Z-3)

