In election campaign, Erdoan predicts a drop in inflation, failing the opposition
Speaking to more than 70,000 people in Kayseri, in the heart of Anatolia, on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reiterated his commitment to tackling the country's inflation problems while lambasting the opposition, “which will likely experience a new series of internal struggles after the municipal elections of March 31”.
Erdoan has been campaigning tirelessly for the upcoming local elections on behalf of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), rallying thousands of people in dozens of provinces since January and promising to bring back what he calls for “true municipalism of service” and saving Trkiye from a “vortex of failures”.
“We are doing everything possible to further improve the well-being of our workers and pensioners using all possible means,” Erdoan told Kayseri residents, who, with 68 percent, overwhelmingly supported the president and his party during the elections last May.
Referring to a recent past when Republican People's Party (CHP) administrations failed to pay civil servants or retirees, Erdoan warned that such a repeat of history was more than possible “if we let the country in their hands.”
He stressed that the People's Alliance, the electoral bloc led by the AKP along with two other parties, was “the only political force capable of achieving this (development).”
“Just look at the state of the opposition,” he said, referring to the internal disarray between the CHP and its former allies, fueled by resentment over last year's electoral defeat and negotiations for mayoral seats.
The CHP-led opposition alliance collapsed after losing presidential and legislative elections in May, while the CHP's closest ally, the nationalist Good Party (IP), blamed failure to former president Kemal Kldarolu and quickly left the party. IP Chair Meral Akener then rejected CHP Chairman zgr zel's offer to form another alliance and fielded her own candidates, taking with her significant voter support.
Kldarolu himself was ousted in a November 2023 CHP vote by zel after refusing to resign for months. During its 13-year reign, the CHP failed to surpass the historic ceiling of 25% support nationwide, suffering eight electoral defeats in total.
“They have disappointed our people who have supported them many times,” Erdoan said in Kayseri. “Millions of our citizens voted for the CHP with new hopes, but they lost not only the elections but also their hopes.”
Erdoan lamented that CHP-led municipalities “have deprived citizens of existing services for years, let alone bringing in new investments” and called the party “a bunch of lazy people who have no intention of develop “.
The AKP party promises to build disaster-resistant neighborhoods and prepare cities for climate change while implementing digital-enabled infrastructure and projects to protect culture and strengthen local administrations.
Currency scandal
“They have not yet provided an explanation for this ATM video,” Erdoan continued, referring to a possible corruption scandal that rocked the CHP early last week.
Turkish prosecutors are investigating a controversial video showing three CHP officials counting stacks of cash, allegedly worth TL 15 million ($470,000), at the party's Istanbul branch, which critics say was used to “buy” delegates in favor of zel against Kldarolu at the November intra-party meeting. vote.
The CHP denied the allegations, saying the money was intended to purchase the branch's new building in Istanbul in 2019 and that the footage came from the camera of the office of a lawyer representing the owner. The party blamed the lawyer for leaking the footage and insisted that the said lawyer attempted to blackmail the party, even though the footage did not contain any “criminal action.”
Imamolu himself rejected claims that the money was used for nefarious purposes and said the video appeared as an attempt by his opponents seeking to “take him down before the elections”.
Erdoan criticized the party for “thinking it can cover up this scandal by attacking left and right instead of offering an honest explanation.”
“They are getting closer to some people to win the elections, but even that doesn't look very promising for them,” Erdoan added, referring to the “secret” alliance the CHP maintains with the Green Left Party ( YSP), informally. known as the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), widely known for its ties to the PKK terrorist group.
Erdoan argued that the YSP's predominantly Kurdish electoral base was “embarrassed” by the fact that the YSP was “offering its will to the CHP in exchange for unknown results.”
“They cannot tolerate being subjected to insults, discrimination or racism from CHP leaders because of their preferences,” he said.
The CHP is also accused of clandestinely dividing municipal constituencies for YSP candidates in the Istanbul metropolitan area in exchange for the YSP's indirect support for its incumbent mayor, Ekrem Imamolu, in the upcoming polls, despite the nomination by the YSP of his own mayoral candidate against Imamolu.
Erdoan further criticized the CHP mayors for “wasting their resources and boasting about not carrying out any projects, not building roads, tunnels or bridges”, while stating: “The biggest danger awaits their cities , these are earthquakes.
“This mentality that is not interested in anything beyond its own ambitions is a major misfortune for our country,” Erdoan said.
Alluding to growing calls for a new overhaul of the CHP because of the power struggle between Zel and Imamolu, Erdoan also asserted that a “new round of infighting awaits the opposition after March 31.”
Fight against inflation
Addressing Trkiye's economic woes, Erdoan said the country was facing “its biggest battle against inflation and the mentality that fuels the high cost of living.”
After being re-elected last May, Erdoan installed a new economic administration that carried out aggressive tightening and unveiled a medium-term program aimed at stopping inflation, reducing chronic deficits, rebuilding exchange rate and stabilize the Turkish lira.
He reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting workers, small businesses and retirees from inflation, which reached more than 67% in February and is expected to peak by mid-year before entering what officials say is a strong downward trend. The central bank forecasts year-end inflation as low as 36%.
“We are determined to lead this struggle to success, and we will do so without false figures or deceiving anyone, but by working, producing and increasing the pie,” Erdoan said, assuring that inflation would experience a sharp increase. “sharp decline” from the second half of the year. of the year.
“As the burden of inflation and earmarked earthquake (rehabilitation) resources on the budget eases, we will increase our welfare levels even further,” he said.
Some bans for the March 31 elections took effect Thursday. The broadcast or publication of polls, surveys, predictions and mini-referendums aimed at influencing voters will be prohibited. The propaganda period ends on Saturday March 30 for all competing parties, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) announced on Wednesday.
Erdoan is expected to end his election campaign with two massive rallies this weekend, in Ankara on Saturday and Istanbul on Sunday.
