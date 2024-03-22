Biden alone in Oregon voters' pamphlet after Trump refuses to submit declaration





Oregon voters will see a big name missing when they open their state-published campaign brochure next month: Republican Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden speaks at a podium in Chandler, Arizona, at the Intel Ocotillo campus. Donald Trump will not appear in Oregon voters' pamphlet after Trump refused to submit a declaration.

Darryl Webb / AP

Laura Kerns, a spokeswoman for the Oregon secretary of state's office, said the Trump campaign declined to provide a statement for the pamphlet and did not give a reason. Candidates are not required to submit statements, but most choose to pay a $3,500 fee for a presidential candidate and write a statement of 325 words or fewer that will be mailed to every voter in the Oregon.

Trump will still appear on ballots sent to Republican voters.

Only three presidential candidates have refused to provide statements for the voter flyer since 2012. John Kasich, Rand Paul and Tulsi Gabbard were not among the frontrunners when they declined to participate.

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson will appear on Democratic presidential primary ballots, although President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination earlier this year. Williamson also did not submit a declaration for the election brochure, and his name is missing from a version of the voter guide produced for military and overseas voters that was posted online Wednesday. It contains the same statements that Oregon-based voters will see in their paper guides next month, but it does not include photos of the candidates and may include inaccurate support information.

Applicants list their occupation, work history, education and previous government experience, then have space for endorsements and their own statements. It is a class C felony to lie about one's educational or employment history in voter pamphlet: Former U.S. Rep. Wes Cooley was convicted in 1997 for claiming to have served in Korea during the Korean War while he had never left the United States.

The Secretary of State's Office requires organizations or individuals that endorse candidates to submit forms confirming these endorsements, but it only checks these forms against the list of endorsements provided by the candidates after the guide is sent. military and abroad. Any incorrect information will not appear in the final version of the guide sent to most voters.

Candidates are free to say whatever they want in the rest of their statements. Former state Rep. Julie Parrish, R-West Linn, introduced legislation in 2017 to make providing false information for the pamphlet a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine. , but it failed due to concerns about free speech.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact editor Lynne Terry with questions: [email protected]. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2024/03/21/biden-alone-in-oregon-voters-pamphlet-after-trump-declined-to-submit-statement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos