Indonesian President Joko Widodo: It is a great capital for Vietnam





Jokowi is optimistic that Indonesia can qualify for the World Cup if they win at home against Vietnam.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo rejoiced over the Indonesian national team's 1-0 victory over Vietnam in the third day of Group F qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Asian zone on Thursday (21/ 3) WIB evening, at Gelora Bung Main Stadium in Karno, Jakarta. The senior national team started the match poorly and came under pressure from Vietnam. However, Shin Tae-yong's team broke out of the pressure after half an hour of the match and finally secured victory thanks to Egy Maulana Vikri's goal in the 52nd minute. Article continues below Jokowi, who watched the match live with a number of ministers at the main stadium, felt that the senior national team's performance was good. Jokowi is also optimistic about the Red and White team's ability to reap good results in Hanoi. The team played very well. But thank God we scored points, it was 1-0. “I think it will be a big asset for us when we go to Vietnam on the 26th. In the second half, start pressing, start attacking, I think it was good,” Jokowi said, as quoted on the page of the 'Press Agency. Between. This positive result makes Jokowi hopeful that the senior national team can go further in World Cup qualifying. It is also possible that Indonesia will participate in this prestigious quadrennial tournament. We'll see later. “If we can completely win again in Vietnam, we will pass,” Jokowi stressed. Meanwhile, PSSI General President Erick Thohir reminded senior national team players not to rest on their laurels over the victory. According to Erick, the duel against Vietnam in Hanoi will be much tougher than last night. Thank God we finally won the match against Vietnam. Appreciation for the appearance of the players who showed discipline in this match. “Thank you also to the spectators who came directly, as well as those who watched on screen and prayed for the victory of the national team,” said Erick, quoted by the PSSI official website. Hopefully the players will stay consistent and not be sloppy while competing in Vietnam. Stay humble and always focused. The fight is still long. We don't have much time because on March 26 it's our turn to go to Vietnam. Of course, we want to continue to maintain the possibility of qualifying for the next phase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/id/berita/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-ini-jadi-modal-besar-ke-vietnam/bltf377bef4e6473576 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos