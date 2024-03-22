Rumor: Xi Jinping to meet Tim Cook, Noel Quinn and other business leaders after CDF AASTOCKS Financial News

You expressly agree that use of this application/website is at your sole risk.

AASTOCKS.com Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, China Investment Information Services Limited, Shenzhen Securities Information Co. Ltd, Nasdaq, Inc., their respective holding companies and/or any subsidiaries of such holding companies, their sources and/or other third parties. The data provider(s) endeavor to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, but do not guarantee its accuracy or reliability and accept no liability (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) for any loss or damage resulting from inaccuracies or omissions.

Neither AASTOCKS.com Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, China Investment Information Services Limited, Shenzhen Securities Information Co.Ltd., Nasdaq, Inc. nor their respective holding companies and/or any subsidiaries of such holding companies, nor their sources and/or other Third party data providers make express or implied offers, representations or warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use) with respect to the information.

Neither AASTOCKS.com Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, China Investment Information Services Limited, Shenzhen Securities Information Co. Ltd., Nasdaq, Inc. nor their respective holding companies and/or any subsidiaries of such holding companies, nor their sources and/or other Third party data providers will be liable to any subscriber or other party for any interruption, inaccuracy, error or omission, howsoever caused, in the information or for any damages (whether direct or indirect, consequential , punitive or exemplary) resulting from its use by any party.

AASTOCKS.com Limited will not be liable for any failure or delay in performing its obligations under this disclaimer due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to force majeure, typhoons, rainstorms, other natural disasters, government restrictions, strikes. , wars, virus outbreaks, network outages or telecommunications failures.

Morningstar Disclaimer: Copyright 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information, data, analyzes and opinions (“Information”) contained herein: (1) includes the proprietary information of Morningstar and Morningstars' third-party licensors; (2) may not be copied or redistributed except as expressly permitted; (3) does not constitute investment advice; (4) are provided for informational purposes only; and (5) are not guaranteed to be complete, accurate or timely. Morningstar is not responsible for any trading decisions, damages or other losses relating to the information or its use. Please verify all information before using it and do not make any investment decisions without the advice of a professional financial advisor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The value of and income from investments can go up as well as down.

The information and content contained in this application/website is based on the analyzes and interpretations of publicly available information obtained from sources believed to be reliable. These analyzes and information have not been independently verified and AASTOCKS.com Limited does not guarantee their accuracy, completeness, timeliness or correctness.

The information, financial market data, quotes, charts, statistics, exchange rates, news, research, analysis, buy and sell notes, training center and other information contained in this application/website should be used as reference solely at your own discretion. Before executing any security or other transaction based on the information, you are advised to seek independent professional advice to verify the pricing information or to obtain more detailed market information. AASTOCKS.com Limited does not solicit any subscriber or application/website visitor to execute any transaction. All transactions executed as a result of the information, comments and/or buy/sell ratings mentioned on this application/website are carried out at your own risk for your own account.

AASTOCKS.com Limited provides the information and services “AS IS”. The information and content of this application/website is subject to change without notice. AASTOCKS.com Limited reserves the right, in its sole discretion but without any obligation, to make improvements or correct any errors or omissions in any part of this application/website at any time.

The subscriber or visitor to the application/website agrees not to reproduce, retransmit, disseminate, distribute, broadcast, publish, circulate, sell or commercially exploit the information and content of this application/website in any manner without the express written consent of AASTOCKS.com Limited. .

Investing involves risks. You may use the educational center of this website for academic reference purposes at your own discretion. AASTOCKS.com Limited cannot and does not give any guarantee that present or future comments and buy/sell signals on this application/website will be profitable. AASTOCKS.com Limited cannot guarantee, and Subscriber or visitor to the App/Website should not assume, that future performance will be equal to past performance.

AASTOCKS.com Limited may link to other sites which may be of interest to the subscriber or visitor to the application/website, but for which AASTOCKS.com Limited has no responsibility and only provides this as as a service to the subscriber or visitor to the application/website.

AASTOCKS.com Limited does not represent or endorse the accuracy or reliability of any information, advertising or content contained in, distributed through, or linked to, downloaded or accessed from any of the services of this application/website. AASTOCKS.com Limited cannot and does not guarantee the quality or reliability of any product or information purchased or obtained by you as a result of any advertisement or other information displayed on this application/website.

AATV is a video platform owned by AASTOCKS.com Limited.

You acknowledge that: (i) AATV is provided for informational purposes only and, in particular, is not intended for commercial purposes; (ii) AATV does not constitute and none of the information contained in its program constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion or recommendation by us to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, legal advice or services, accounting or investment matters, whether or not relating to the profitability or suitability of a security or investment; and (iii) AATV is not intended for use or distribution to any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such use or distribution would be contrary to law or regulation.

Financial analysis or opinion expressed in AATV programs is for reference and discussion purposes only and does not represent AASTOCKS.com Limited. Investors should make their own investment decisions based on their own investment objectives and financial situation. AASTOCKS.com Limited will not, directly or indirectly, be liable in any way to you or any other person for: (i) any inaccuracies, errors or omissions in AATV, including but not limited to: limit, quotes and financial data; (ii) delays, errors or interruptions in the transmission or delivery of AATV; or (iii) any loss or damage arising therefrom or occasioned thereby, or for any reason for non-performance.

AASTOCKS.com Limited reserves the right to modify this disclaimer at any time by posting the modifications online on this application/website. You are responsible for regularly reviewing the information published therein to be informed of such changes in a timely manner. Your continued use of this Application/Website following the posting of changes constitutes your acceptance of this Agreement as modified by the posted changes.

This disclaimer is governed by the law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (“Hong Kong”) and you agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Hong Kong.

In the event of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.

Last updated January 6, 2023.