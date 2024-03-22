Legal Fees: Bills for Trump Leadership PACs Surpass Those Raised Last Month





Donald Trump's leadership PAC spent more on legal fees than it did last month, according to a new filing highlighting the heavy financial toll of the myriad lawsuits the former president faces.

The Save America executive political action committee, which Trump used as a vehicle to help cover attorney fees incurred by him and his allies, spent nearly $5.6 million on legal fees in February , according to a filing Wednesday evening with the Federal Election Commission.

These expenses exceeded Save Americas' total revenue, most of which came in the form of a $5 million reimbursement the PAC received from a Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc. In total, Save America collected more than $52 million from the super PAC. PAC, diverting resources from an account intended to support Trump's presidential bid to an account that pays his legal fees.

Trump currently faces 88 criminal charges in four jurisdictions and is also scrambling to secure a half-billion-dollar bond before the looming deadline to appeal his civil fraud case in New York.

In addition to legal fees paid by Save America last month, the filing shows Trump still owed about $530,000 at the end of February to the Alina Habba law firm, which represented him in the civil fraud case brought by the prosecutor. General of New York, Letitia James.

SaveAmerica ended February with about $4 million remaining in the bank.

A joint fundraising committee that the Trump campaign recently launched with the Republican National Committee and nearly 40 state parties will set aside a portion of the money raised to benefit Save America, potentially helping replenish some of its coffers as Trump hosts more high-value fundraising events. in the general elections.

A Trump campaign official said Wednesday that the campaign, combined with another joint fundraising effort, brought in $20.3 million in February and began this month with a total of $41.9 million. dollars in cash. But those amounts lag far behind the $53 million that President Joe Biden and Democrats previously announced in February and the $155 million in available cash that Biden's team said it had accumulated with its affiliated committees.

