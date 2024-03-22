Vietnamese Parliament appoints vice president as acting president





Vietnam's National Assembly yesterday named Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan as acting head of state, after Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong became the latest senior official to fall amid an increased crackdown on corruption by the Communist Party of Vietnam. Thuong, 53, was removed from the powerful Politburo for unspecified violations of party rules, becoming the second president to leave the country in just over a year in Vietnam, where recent leadership changes have all been linked to a vast anti-corruption campaign. campaign. Xuan, one of the few women to hold high positions in Vietnamese politics, ascends to the presidency for the second time in just over a year. Photo: AP The Politburo appointed Vo Thi Anh Xuan as interim president… until the National Assembly elects a new president, in accordance with the Vietnamese constitution, online newspaper VnExpress reported. The government also confirmed his appointment. The president occupies a largely ceremonial role, but he holds one of the four most important political positions in the Southeast Asian country. Photo: AFP Xuan filled the void in the six weeks after Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned as president last year over violations and wrongdoing by officials under his control. Thuong was widely seen as close to Vietnam's Secretary-General Nguyen Phu Trong, the country's most powerful figure and the architect of an anti-corruption campaign that has recently intensified. The party's Central Committee accepted Thuong's resignation on Wednesday and removed him from the Politburo, its top decision-making body, and his post as head of the National Defense and Security Council. About 88 percent of lawmakers supported his removal as president in yesterday's vote. The committee said Thuong's shortcomings had negatively impacted public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, the state and himself personally, without specifying what he had done wrong. Foreign investors and diplomats have blamed the widespread repression for slowing decisions in a country already struggling with a cumbersome bureaucracy. Analysts say the current malaise could be resolved by the quick election of a new president, but risks remain that repeated reshuffles of top leaders could damage business confidence in a country heavily dependent on foreign investment. The legislature could announce a new president at its next regular plenary session in May, or sooner if a special meeting is called. The US Embassy in Hanoi said Washington is confident that the positive momentum in our bilateral relations will continue as we implement our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

