Letitia James takes first steps to seize Donald Trump's assets in New York

Days after Donald Trump lost a months-long civil trial for defrauding investors, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was prepared to begin seizing his assets if the former president could not find not the money to pay the $464 million judgment against him.

Earlier this month, his office took the first step in this direction.

State prosecutors filed the judgment in the Manhattan civil fraud lawsuit with the Westchester County Clerk's Office in New York, home to the former president's Seven Springs estate and his Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

The documents, dated March 7, indicate that Ms. James could soon begin the process of taking possession of Mr. Trump's assets in the county if he fails to secure a bond that would block enforcement of the order against him. against.

She gave notice to the Westchester County clerk nearly two weeks before Mr. Trump's lawyers argued with a state appeals court to block enforcement of the half-billion judgment of dollars against him, which should come into force on Monday.

This week, Mr. Trump's lawyers told a state appeals court that the likely Republican presidential nominee faces insurmountable difficulties in obtaining bail, which could require a guarantee totaling 120 percent of the amount of the judgment, which in this case amounts to almost $560 million. They called this a practical impossibility.

They asked the court to accept less or no bail to block enforcement of the judgment against Mr. Trump and his co-defendants while they appeal the decision in its entirety.

Ms. James's office suggested that Mr. Trump and his co-defendants instead seek several smaller bonds or surrender the property to court, which the Trump family lawyer, Clifford Robert, called unfair, impractical and unconstitutional .

Perhaps worst of all, the attorney general argues that the defendants should be forced to give up iconic multibillion-dollar real estate in a relief sale, Mr. Robert wrote in a letter to a court on Thursday state appeal.

It would be completely illogical to require the defendants to sell their properties, and particularly in a relief sale, in order to appeal against the lawless judgment of the Supreme Court, as this would cause harm which could not be be repaired once the defendants win, as is extremely likely, on appeal, he wrote.

Mr. Trump, his adult sons, two former Trump Organization executives and entities associated with branded properties in the Trump real estate empire were ordered to pay more than $464 million following an investigation and a three-year trial targeting fraud in the family business.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters during his civil fraud trial in New York, December 7, 2023.

(PA)

The defendants were found to have engaged in a decade-long scheme to fraudulently inflate the value of his net worth and assets in annual financial statements submitted to banks and insurers in order to obtain loan terms. more favorable financing for some of its flagship properties.

The total amount of restitution owed, now owed to state money that is effectively forfeited as ill-gotten gains, is about $364 million, with an additional $100 million in interest.

Post-judgment interest accrues daily at the rate of 9% per year, or more than $114,000 for all defendants, including nearly $112,000 for Mr. Trump alone.

Mr. Trump unsuccessfully contacted 30 companies that could help him by providing him with a bond, according to his lawyers. And selling its properties to fund an appeal would inevitably result in massive and irreparable losses, irreparable harm, they added.

The deadline for Mr. Trump to post an appeal bond is March 25.

