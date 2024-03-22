PM Modi arrives in Paro to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor





Looking forward to meetings with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay, Mr. Modi posted in X on Friday. | Photo credit: X@narendramodi

After postponing his visit to Bhutan on Thursday due to bad weather, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Paro on Friday, March 22, 2024, for a 24-hour state visit, where he is to receive the highest civilian honor of Bhutan, the Order of Druk Gyalpo. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit since the announcement of the award in 2021, which will be given to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan , and in particular the supply by India of the first series of 500,000 doses of vaccine. Covid-19 vaccines in 2021. The prime minister's visit, which comes barely a week after Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's visit to Delhi, is unusual because by convention, prime ministers forgo bilateral visits once election dates have been fixed. However, according to sources, the gesture was aimed at demonstrating India's commitment to Bhutan in particular and to the government's Neighborhood First policy. After landing in Thimphu on Friday, Mr. Modi will receive a ceremony at the Tashichhodzong complex and an audience with the King of Bhutan, who will then host a banquet in honor of the Prime Minister. Mr. Modi will also hold talks with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who was in Delhi last week, and exchange signed memorandums of understanding that they agreed on, including two on cooperation on conservation of energy and food safety standards. On Friday morning, he will inaugurate a mother and child hospital in Thimphu, one of several healthcare and referral facilities being developed in the Himalayan kingdom for which India has provided financial support, before returning to Delhi . Besides bilateral relations, progress in Bhutan-China border negotiations is expected to be high on the agenda, particularly plans regarding the disputed parts of Doklam in western Bhutan, which is close to the trijunction point with India; and Sakteng to eastern Bhutan, where China has recently raised border disputes, which affect Indian plans to modernize road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. While Bhutan-China border negotiations focus only on areas to Bhutan's west and north, China's new claims to the country's east have sparked fears that Beijing could use them to put pressure on Bhutan to speed up negotiations on the border, under penalty of widening the areas of dispute. According to reports on which the MEA refused to comment, India has so far held back the construction of road sections between Bletting in Tawang and Doksum in Bhutan's Trashigang dzongkhag (district) after a request from Bhutan. The three-stage roadmap process for China-Bhutan border negotiations received a boost in October 2023, when Bhutan's former foreign minister Tandi Dorji visited Beijing to sign a cooperation agreement so that a joint technical team (JTT) can complete the process. Delhi is now monitoring how the new government led by Prime Minister Tobgay, who was sworn in in January this year, will approach negotiations with China. Given the sensitivities around the issue, the MEA has so far made few comments during back-to-back visits this month. No press conference was held after Mr. Tobgay's visit or before Mr. Modi's visit to Thimphu, and a joint statement issued in Delhi on March 16 said only that the two leaders discussed regional issues of common interest. Bhutan's plans for its 13th Five Year Plan (FYP 2024-2029) and its request for development assistance from India for various projects, including the ambitious new Gelephu Mindfulness City planned on Bhutan's southern border with Assam, are also on the agenda for discussions in Thimphu. India's development assistance will be directed towards infrastructure development, building connectivity in its broadest form, which includes road, rail, air and digital connectivity, and in sectors such as agriculture , health, education, skills and preservation of culture, the Delhi joint statement said. , adding that Prime Minister Modi appreciated the vision of the Bhutanese kings of the mindful town of Gelephu, expressing hope that it would lead to economic prosperity in Bhutan and the region and strengthen economic and investment ties between India and Bhutan. India is Bhutan's largest trading partner, and over the past decade, India's trade in non-hydropower goods with Bhutan has tripled from $484 million to $1.606 billion, data shows government, according to the MEA. For the previous 12th Five Year Plan, India's contribution of Rs5,000 Cr. (around $600 million) constitute 73% of Bhutan's total external grant component, according to the data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-leaves-for-bhutan-to-receive-award-from-king-discuss-bilateral-issues/article67979036.ece

