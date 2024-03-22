China prepares to invade Taiwan by 2027, says US Admiral John Aquilino





WASHINGTON (NewsNation) China is preparing to potentially invade Taiwan within the next three years, according to the commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific. The warning was delivered during two consecutive days of testimony before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees. U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, wrote in testimony to the House of Representatives committee that China's military is growing stronger, meaning it is on track to meet its 2027 goal of being ready to invade Taiwan. DOJ sues Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market

“All indications are that the PLA will meet President Xi Jinping's directive to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. Furthermore, the PLA's actions indicate their ability to meet Xi's preferred timetable to unify Taiwan with mainland China by force if requested,” he wrote. Additionally, the warning comes amid conflicting reports that U.S. forces are training with their Taiwanese counterparts on a small group of islands near the Chinese mainland. The Wall Street Journal reports that Chiu Kuo-cheng, Taiwanese Minister of Defense suggested that the US military has deployed troops to some of Taiwan's outlying islands. The move will likely be seen as a threat by China, the United States' biggest global rival. However, Aquilino clarified to Congress on Wednesday that the information was inaccurate. He explained that although there is a military presence, it is not a permanent force. This appears to be another step in what many already see as a Cold War-like rivalry between the world's two major superpowers. Meanwhile, top Indo-Pacific commanders returned to the Capitol to appear before senators Thursday morning. WWII Ghost Army Members Honored with Congressional Gold Medal

“What we all need to understand is that we have not faced a threat like this since World War II. As Senator Wicker said, the world's greatest Navy will soon be the world's greatest Air Force, so the scale, scope and scale of this security challenge cannot be under -estimated,” Aquilino said, describing the stakes of what could be a potential conflict between China and the United States. WE Aquilino and Gen. Paul Lacamera discussed Ukraine, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping is closely watching what Russian President Vladimir Putin can achieve. They argued that the strongest deterrent against China was to ensure Russia's defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine.

