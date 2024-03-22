Trump lags behind Biden in campaign cash reserves as legal bills mount





President Biden's campaign continues to enjoy a significant financial advantage over Donald Trump's, as the former president juggles the burden of fundraising for his bid to return to office with paying his legal bills increasing seven months before the general elections.

Federal Election Commission reports filed Wednesday don't offer a complete picture of the comparative strength of the two campaigns, because several of the groups raising money for each presumptive candidate won't disclose their latest totals to the FEC until April.

But Biden's campaign demonstrated a clear fundraising advantage over Trump in filings Wednesday evening, bringing in $71 million in cash to Trump's $33.5 million, more than double his reserves. rival. Biden's campaign widened the gap from late January, when it lifted Trump's campaign from $56 million to $30.5 million.

The reports highlight how Trump's legal troubles are straining his campaign. Save America, the political action committee that the Trump campaign used to pay legal fees for the former president and many of his associates, spent more than it raised in February, the vast majority of its expenditure being devoted to legal costs.

The Save America PAC reported about $4 million in cash on hand at the end of February. He spent about $7 million over the same period, including $5.6 million paid to lawyers. Since the start of this year, Save America has spent $8.5 million on legal fees, and the Trump campaign has spent $1.8 million on those costs.

Trump used the charges against him as a rallying cry to galvanize his supporters, accusing Democrats and President Biden of using the Justice Department's powers against him as a weapon. (Biden said he did not suggest to the Justice Department what it should or should not do regarding the charges.) Trump has structured his fundraising efforts to benefit from his claims. For every dollar a donor contributes to the campaign through its joint fundraising committee, 10 cents goes to Save America and 90 cents goes to Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump's campaign brought in nearly $11 million in February and had $33.5 million in cash on hand at the end of the month. Nearly all of the money raised by the Trump campaign in February came in the form of a transfer from a joint fundraising committee, according to campaign financial records. Both Biden and Trump rely on a constellation of committees that together can raise and spend money on behalf of their candidacies.

Although Biden has trailed Trump in many of the early national and battleground state polls, the outgoing president's campaign and allied groups are outpacing Trump's fundraising efforts and stockpiling cash for the general elections. The disparity is fueled in part by the fact that Biden did not face a contested primary and was able to raise money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, as well as state parties.

The Biden campaign said it finished February with $155 million in the bank and had raised money from nearly half a million donors. The team also said it raised $53 million in February from the five entities that raise money for the president's efforts, including the DNC. He has not released details of how much each committee has collected, and some of those reports won't be available until April.

With coffers full, the Biden team launched a $30 million spring ad campaign in key states, including an ad aimed at Latino voters. The campaign announced it would open more than 100 offices this month, and Biden this week launched a national organizing program to engage Hispanic voters in Arizona.

The Trump campaign recently joined forces with the Republican National Committee, which has faced its own fundraising challenges, and began integrating its fundraising teams and other staffers to create a more great efficiency. The campaign has negotiated terms of a joint fundraising agreement with the RNC and state parties across the country, which will help accelerate fundraising for the GOP effort.

As Trump continues to dominate the Republican landscape by attracting small donors, the RNC's fundraising has lagged behind that of the DNC, although Trump campaign allies insist their fundraising will accelerate now that the campaign and the RNC are merging their efforts.

On Wednesday, the RNC announced that it raised $10.7 million in February and ended the month with $11.3 million in cash. The DNC raised $16.6 million and reported more than double its available cash, with $26.6 million in the bank at the end of the month.

After Trump clinched the nomination earlier this month, his team began a rapid overhaul of the RNC's operations as Ronna McDaniel resigned as committee chairwoman and Michael Whatley took over.

One of Trump's top advisers, Chris LaCivita, is overseeing the integration of the two operations and responding to discontent in some sectors of the party over the RNC's financial situation. Many high-level RNC aides have resigned or been fired in recent weeks and some lower-level staffers have been asked to reapply for their jobs.

Despite the upheaval, Whatley said in a memo to RNC members that he was confident merging the two teams would ultimately result in a strong GOP fundraising effort. He argued that the recent joint fundraising deal negotiated by the RNC and the campaign would guarantee the party the funds needed to win the election.

“Our two teams will bring President Trump's vision for America to the masses, and we are working to merge our campaign and RNC digital assets,” he wrote. This merger will significantly increase our capacity and reach.

Democrats on Wednesday mocked the disparity in fundraising between the two parties. If Donald Trump published those kinds of numbers on The Apprentice, he would fire himself, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

