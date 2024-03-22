President Jokowi appreciates the services of Sekadau Hospital – Sehat My Country





Sékadau, March 21, 2024 Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin visited the Sekadau Regional Hospital, West Kalimantan, Thursday (21/3). During his visit, President Joko Widodo appreciated the health services at Sekadau Hospital. This appreciation was conveyed directly by President Jokowi in the presence of the Minister of Health, Director of Sekadau Regional Hospital, Head of Sekadau Health Service and other groups during the visit. Director of Sekadau Regional Hospital, Dr. Tanjung Harapan Tampubolon said that President Jokowi and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin reviewed the health services at Sekadau Regional Hospital. “President Jokowi gave us a good assessment. Even though we are in a small territory and with a not large enough population, in terms of health human resources, we are sufficient, with a complete set of basic specialist doctors. “We also have complementary equipment, namely the CT Scan, although it still has a capacity of 16 slides,” said Dr. Tanjung after the President's visit on Thursday (21/3). To support the services, the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) will send aid this year so that Sekadau Hospital can meet the needs for medical equipment such as laboratory equipment, ultrasound, electrocardiogram and minor medical equipment. “We have also communicated to the President and the Minister of Health that we want to support the services of KJSU (cancer, heart, stroke, uronephrology). It is just that in terms of facilities and health personnel “For example, for the heart, we don't have a cardiologist yet, but we are trying to find one through a grant,” said Dr. Cap. Dr. Tanjung continued, currently Sekadau Regional Hospital is not yet equipped with a laboratory and catheterization building. However, it is expected that next year Sekadau Regional Hospital will have a catheterization laboratory. “We hope that with the arrival of the President and the Minister of Health, we can develop even better, our services will become more advanced and we can compete with other districts with the best service for the community,” said Dr. Cap. Head of Sekadau Health Department Henry Alpius, S.Kep, ME, said the visit to Sekadau Regional Hospital was an opportunity for President Jokowi and Minister of Health Budi to see for themselves -the same things that needed to be improved in order to maintain the health of the Sekadau community. “The president’s message regarding any need for public health support can be conveyed to the Minister of Health,” Henry said. He also said that health infrastructure is the main thing in Sekadau, especially in the development of hospitals in terms of complete medical equipment. “The hope is that the people of Sekadau Regency can be served equally without differentiated services and are supported by the government,” he said. This news was released by the Communications and Public Services Office of the Indonesian Ministry of Health. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620 and email address [email protected]. Head of the Office of Communications and Public Services Dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Mr. Epid

