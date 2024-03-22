Imran Khan found certified liar in US Congress hearing: Pakistan Information Minister





Islamabad [Pakistan]March 21 (ANI): Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ata Tarar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was declared a “certified liar” during the US Congress hearing, adding that the “encrypted drama” had been fully exposed, ARY reported.

He also said that it was Imran Khan who orchestrated the encrypted drama just for the sake of his personal interests.

“The deception and hypocrisy of the PTI Chairman was exposed today in front of the whole world as [US Assistant Secretary of State] Lu testified before Congress and called the figure a complete lie,” the minister said at a press conference.

Ata Tarar criticized the PTI plot in the strongest terms, attacking the party for its anti-state actions, including the May 9 riots and protests outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters for derails negotiations between Pakistan and the lender on the final review. of the stand-by agreement.

“The PTI hired lobbyists in the US for a Congressional hearing on the so-called regime change plot, but their leader could not escape divine justice,” he also said, according to ARY News.

Tarar claimed that hiring lobbyists in the US for congressional hearings was only to smear the country, but it was Imran Khan, the founder of the PTI, who ultimately paid the price, being called a “liar certified”.

The minister highlighted that the US diplomat not only debunked the “crypto drama” but also praised the credibility of Pakistan's general elections and the progress made in women's empowerment during the proceedings.

On the contrary, he criticized the PTI for persisting with its false narrative regarding the figure, which has seriously strained Pakistan's diplomatic relations with other countries.

Tarar recounted how Imran Khan held up a white paper at a public rally, alleging the ouster of his government as a result of a foreign conspiracy, ultimately misleading the nation and causing significant harm to the country.

Today, Ata Tarar lamented that Imran Khan faced global humiliation, broadcast on international media channels.

Tarar's press conference followed an hour after US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu once again dismissed Imran Khan's numerical allegations, denouncing them as a “conspiracy theory, a lie and a complete lie “.

Testifying before a subcommittee of the US panel, Lu said: “The Imran Khan conspiracy theory is a lie and a complete lie. »

He clarified: “That is not correct. At no point does he accuse the US government or me of taking action against Imran Khan. And third, the other person at the meeting, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States at the time, testified to his own government that there was no conspiracy.

The hearing, titled “Pakistan After Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and U.S.-Pakistan Relations,” saw Lu answer questions about the allegations and give his assessment.

Lu also said: “We respect the sovereignty of Pakistan, we respect the principle that the people of Pakistan should be the ones to choose their leader through the democratic process,” ARY News reported.

