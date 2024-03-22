Politics
United Kingdom: Boris Johnson calls for help from Rishi Sunak's government?
BRITISH CONSERVATIVES AT BEAST
Boris Johnson, who was exfiltrated from 10 Downing Street by his party in 2022, should be deployed in marginal seats on the red wall. In the United Kingdom, this term refers to electoral districts in the Midlands and the North of England historically favorable to the Labor Party. The Conservatives' aim is to retain some of the majority they achieved in the 2019 election. 5 years ago, in the general election, many of these parliamentary seats were won by the Conservative Party, making tell the media that the red wall has turned blue. Boris Johnson and aides to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have had positive discussions on the proposal for a role for the former Prime Minister, reports the Times, although this does not mean that his disagreement with Rishi Sunak has been resolved. There also remains highly unlikely that Boris Johnson is trying to return as an MP at the next election after resigning last year.
Labor ahead of the Conservatives
The negotiations come amid warnings that the Conservatives could be defeated in the next election. Indeed, a poll a week ago revealed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party would gain only 25 seats after the next election. The Conservatives are particularly concerned about the dismantling of the so-called red wall in the north of England.
The decision of Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield since 2019 and vice-president of the Conservative Party, to leave the Tories to join Reform UK (formerly the Brexit party) to run as an MP for the Ashfield party was seen as a signal of further alarm about the Conservatives' electoral prospects in the north. He was sidelined by the Conservative Party on February 24, 2024, after making comments deemed Islamophobic against the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
On January 6, 2021, the Brexit Party became Reform UK. The following March 6, Nigel Farage left his leadership to refocus on his activities in the media. Richard Tice succeeds him as president. A week ago, the latter declared on LBC radio that his party would aim destroy the Conservatives after the next elections.
Boris Johnson ready for the fight?
Citing close sources, the Times reported that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants lead the fight against [Keir] Star (leader of the Labor Party, editor’s note). The former tenant of 10 Downing Street resigned from his post as an MP in 2023 after being found guilty of deceiving Parliament over parties organized at his home during Covid-19, in violation of containment rules imposed to fight the pandemic. Labor leader Keir Starmer is expected to become the next prime minister after a general election, according to polls which predict Labor a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Tory rule.
A British government source said Sunak and Johnson, who fell out in 2022, now have a good relationship. But she adds: Don't expect Boris to appear on stage with Rishi it won't happen but he is ready. The relationship is pretty good . A spokesperson for the former prime minister said Boris Johnson's position has always been to support the Conservative Party throughout its political life and will remain so .
David Cameron also requests
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also expected to rely on David Cameron, who was appointed foreign minister in a surprise return to politics at the end of 2023, to campaign in the next general election.
For his part, Keir Starmer will not turn to former Labor prime ministers such as Tony Blair and Gordon Brown for the campaign.
Two weeks ago, a letter demanding Rishi Sunak's resignation as Prime Minister was signed by more than 5,000 Conservative supporters in just 24 hours. It was published in the Conservative Post, a newsletter aimed at rank-and-file Conservative members. Since Monday March 18, according to British media, 43 Conservative MPs have sent letters to the 1922 committee to oust the existing Prime Minister. A vote of no confidence could take place next week.
Return of Boris Johnson at the head of the Conservative Party?
Supporters of Boris Johnson are reportedly plotting to reinstate him as leader of the Conservative Party.
According to the Daily Telegraph, they want him to become MP for Henley, the constituency he represented between 2001 and 2008. This would be a first step in becoming the leader of the Conservatives again.
But Caroline Newton, who was recently chosen to defend the Conservative seat (in the constituency), appeared to torpedo that plan. She assured that she would not give way to the former Prime Minister.
When asked on LBC radio if she might step down to make way for Boris Johnson, she replied: I would say absolutely not. Listen, the idea of a woman stepping aside to let a man take a job he likes is absurd. And it's definitely not something I'm going to do .
Before continuing: I have represented the communities here as a candidate, as an advisor, for a decade. I'm an activist here who has been door-knocking for a decade. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that I am a very good candidate and that I am the candidate who will lead the party into the next elections here. So no, if he came to me with that, the answer would be, thank you for this think, but no thanks .
Alexander Seale (London)
