Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhutan for two-day visit | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan on Friday morning for a two-day state visit to Bhutan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PMO) The Prime Minister was welcomed by his Bhutanese Tshering Tobgay at the Paro airport. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. On the way to Bhutan, where I will participate in various programs aimed at further consolidating the India-Bhutan partnership, the Prime Minister shared about X before leaving. I look forward to speaking with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Modi's visit to Bhutan was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Himalayan country. Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan from March 21-22 for what is expected to be his last foreign visit before the upcoming general elections. New dates were set by both parties through diplomatic channels. In anticipation of Modi's arrival, posters and billboards have been put up across Bhutan to welcome him to the country, PTI reported. The Foreign Ministry said the trip was an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional issues and discuss ways to expand and intensify their exemplary partnership for the benefit of the people. . The Prime Minister's visit to Bhutan comes days after his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay's visit to India from March 14-18. India was the destination of Tobgay's first foreign visit after taking office in January. During Tobgay's visit, Modi said India would strengthen its support for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, including considering a request for an economic recovery package, and that New Delhi's development assistance would be focused on creating infrastructure and strengthening connectivity. A joint statement issued after Modi and Tobgay's meeting said the prime ministers recognized that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for the region. Both sides also pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties and Modi said India was committed to supporting Bhutan's quest to become a high-income nation, in line with the vision of the King of Bhutan. For his part, Tobgay thanked the Indian government for its assistance in the development of 5,000 crores for Bhutan's latest five-year plan. The focus will be on developing infrastructure, building road, rail, air and digital connectivity, and supporting sectors such as agriculture, health, education, skills and conservation. culture, adds the press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-departs-for-two-day-tour-to-bhutan-101711072415713.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos